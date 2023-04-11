Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brexit and beyond email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Joe Biden is set to meet leaders of Northern Ireland parties in Belfast tomorrow ahead of a speech to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The US president will hold individual meetings with the leaders of the five parties in the province on Wednesday as part of his four-day trip to Ireland, The Independent understands.

A top Biden ally said the administration will “prod” and “nudge” the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to end its protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements and resume powersharing at Stormont.

While Mr Biden is not expected to make a personal plea to the DUP, his close friend US Congressman Richard Neal said there would be some “gentle nudging” from the Biden administration.

Mr Neal told BBC’s Hardtalk that “part of what we want to accomplish here is prodding them [the DUP] to sit in government”.

Asked if the Biden administration will be using “leverage” to push the unionists, the congressman said: “I think there can be some gentle nudging here, understanding that we all want to travel on the path that will bring about what I’ve often referred to as two traditions that live in one community.”

The DUP has voted in parliament against Rishi Sunak’s “Windsor framework” deal with the EU to ease trade checks on good moving across the Irish Sea.

The party has refused to return to form an executive government at Stormont with Sinn Fein until the Northern Ireland Protocol – which determines trading arrangements in the province as part of the Brexit deal – is ditched.

Prior to his flight to Northern Ireland, Mr Biden told reporters that making sure the “Irish accords and Windsor agreement stay in place” was his main objective for his trip. “It looks like we’re going to keep our fingers crossed,” the US president added.

A US National Security Council source told The Independent: “We expect president Biden will speak with the political party leaders ahead of his remarks at Ulster.”

“As President Biden said in his St Patricks Day remarks last month, he joins people across Northern Ireland in looking forward to seeing the return of a devolved government to Northern Ireland. Democratic, power-sharing institutions, are at the heart of the Good Friday Agreement”.

Rishi Sunak will be in Belfast to meet Joe Biden (PA Wire)

It comes as former Labour prime minister Tony Blair, who signed the historic peace deal in April 1998, warned Mr Biden that “pressurising” the unionist community could backfire.

Mr Blair told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The Americans can play an important part on this but you have just got to insert them at the right moment and in the right place.”

The former PM added: “There is a difference between influencing and pressurising, and the one tends to be positive, the other can be negative.”

Downing Street has denied that Rishi Sunak’s interactions with Joe Biden in Northern Ireland this week would be “low-key”, despite reports their talks had been downgraded by the US administration to a coffee meeting.

The prime minister will greet the US president when he arrives late on Tuesday evening, with talks to follow in Belfast the next morning, when he is set to raise the UK’s “enduring partnership” with the US, trade and investment and other areas of shared interest.

The White House pushed to scale back their meeting from a bilateral to a less formal coffee, the New York Times reported, quoting an official jokingly dubbing it a “bi-latte”.

Asked why the plans appeared low-key, a No 10 spokesman told reporters: “I wouldn’t characterise it as that … You’ve seen the president’s actions during his time demonstrate that we have a close relationship.”

Police presence in Belfast city centre ahead of the arrival of US President Joe Biden (PA)

No 10 also denied that the prime minister has given up on getting the DUP back into power- sharing at Stormont after forging a compromise deal with the EU.

Asked whether Rishi Sunak’s lack of plans to meet Northern Ireland political leaders during his visit there this week was a sign of having given up on the unionists, a No 10 spokesman said: “No, not at all.”

The PM’s spokesman said Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris had a made it a “priority to get the executive up and running” and he has had “extensive engagement with the Northern Ireland political parties” in recent months.

He added: “You’ll be aware that he met with leaders over the past few months with regards specifically to the Windsor framework. Our continued hope is that we can get Stormont back up and running as quickly as possible.”

Ahead of flying out on Tuesday, Mr Biden tweeted the Good Friday Agreement had “ended decades of violence and brought stability”, adding: “I look forward to marking the anniversary in Belfast, underscoring the US commitment to preserving peace and encouraging prosperity.”

Mr Biden will also travel to the Republic of Ireland, where he will carry out a number of engagements during his four-day stay, including visiting Co Louth and Co Mayo, from where his ancestors hail.

Dozens of police officers and secret service vehicles descended on Belfast on Tuesday in a major security operation ahead of the presidential visit. Missiles were hurled by at a police Land Rover during a parade by dissident Republicans in the Creggan area on Easter Monday.

A White House spokesman said Mr Biden is “more than comfortable” visiting Northern Ireland despite the recent violence.