Treasury minister John Glen, Home Office minister Victoria Atkins and health minister Jo Churchill have become the latest ministers to quit Boris Johnson’s government, citing the PM’s “poor judgement” and lack of integrity.

In a scathing resignation letter, Mr Glen said he could “no longer reconcile my commitment to the role” with “the complete lack of confidence I have in your continuing leadership of our country”.

Resigning as justice minister, Ms Atkins told Mr Johnson that “integrity, decency, respect and professionalism” had been “fractured” under his leadership, adding that the party “must be better than this”.

Jo Churchill quit as health minister shortly after Mr Johnson rose to speak at PMQs on Wednesday, attacking the PM’s “jocular, self-serving approach” in her resignation letter.

They are the latest in more than a dozen resignations which have followed the exit of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid from cabinet. Mr Glen, a close ally of Mr Sunak, added: “The country deserves better.”

The prime minister faces the biggest leadership crisis of his premiership after his handling of the row over scandal-hit ex-deputy chief whip Chris Pincher sparked outrage.

It comes as a growing number of Tory MPs demand an immediate rule change to the 1922 Committee of backbenchers’ rulebook in order to force Mr Johnson from office.

Simone Hoare, Chris Skidmore and Anthony Browne said they had written to the chair of the committee, Sir Graham Brady, requesting a rule change in order to force a fresh confidence vote in Mr Johnson.

As the steady drip-feed of resignation letters from junior ministers and ministerial aides continued on Wednesday, new Tory MPs declared their opposition to Mr Johnson carrying on at No 10. party also made clear the prime minister had lost their confidence.

Robert Halfon, who has been critical but remained loyal, said: “If there is a vote for a change in leadership, I will now vote for that change”.

Lee Anderson, a 2019 red wall Tory, also questioned the prime minister’s integrity, saying the PM’s decision to give Mr Pincher a job was “not a good appointment”.

Tom Hunt MP also submitted a new letter of no confidence in Mr Johnson to the committee. “Events of the past week have been the last straw that has broken the camel’s back,” he said.

West Dorset MP Chris Loder told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think he does need to go. I think if he chooses not to, I think the 1922 Committee should act and I certainly would support that approach in the forthcoming 1922 elections.”

However, Mr Johnson has insisted he will not leave No 10. He is understood to have told allies that he is “not going anywhere” and his critics should “calm down”.

Earlier on Wednesday, Robin Walker resigned as schools standards minister, telling the Prime Minister the “great achievements” of the government have become “overshadowed by mistakes and questions about integrity”.

Will Quince quit as children and families minister, saying he could not accept being sent out to defend the Prime Minister on television with inaccurate information over the Chris Pincher row.

Laura Trott resigned as a ministerial aide, saying “trust in politics is – and must always be – of the utmost importance, but sadly in recent months this has been lost”, while Felicity Buchan also stood down as a parliamentary private secretary, calling for “fresh leadership”.

Their resignations followed a string of departures from the government on Tuesday evening, led by Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, who delivered broadsides at Mr Johnson as they quit their Cabinet posts.

Former health secretary Mr Javid is expected to add to Mr Johnson’s problems with a personal statement in the Commons on Wednesday.