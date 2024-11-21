John Prescott death latest: Blair and Starmer pay tribute after former deputy prime minister dies aged 86
Labour giant described by Sir Tony Blair as one of the ‘most talented’ people he had encountered in politics
Tributes have been paid to former Labour deputy prime minister John Prescott, who has died aged 86.
Lord Prescott, a former trade union activist and ex-merchant seaman who went on to be a key figure within Sir Tony Blair’s New Labour project, died “peacefully” surrounded by relatives at his care home after a battle with Alzheimer’s, his family said in a statement.
His family said they are “deeply saddened” after the death of a “beloved husband, father and grandfather”. Lord Prescott had “spent his life trying to improve the lives of others, fighting for social justice and protecting the environment”, they added.
Lord Prescott was viewed by many as the man who carried the torch for the traditional labour movement within his party, at a time when it was being radically modernised by Sir Tony and Gordon Brown.
In 2010 he was introduced to the House of Lords as Baron Prescott of Kingston upon Hull, after representing the city for four decades in the Commons.
Sir Tony has said he is “devastated” by Lord Prescott’s death, describing him as “one of the most talented people I ever encountered in politics”.
Incumbent prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said Lord Prescott was a “true giant of the Labour movement” and one of the “key architects” of Labour’s last government.
John Prescott: The Labour firebrand who became Tony Blair’s vital sidekick
A highlight of the lacklustre 2001 general election campaign was the “Prescott punch”. John Prescott, Labour’s Deputy Prime Minister was incensed by a protester who hit him with an egg.
He lashed out at the egg-thrower and the police had to separate the two men. The incident was caught on camera and dominated the news.
A mortified Prescott thought that he would have to resign. Tony Blair played the matter down, stating: “John is John”.
Dennis Kavanagh and Joe Middleton write:
The charismatic deputy prime minister, who has died at the age of 86, was known best for punching a member of the electorate was a vital bridge for Tony Blair to reach the unions
John Prescott dies, aged 86
Former deputy prime minister Lord John Prescott has died aged 86, his family announded.
Tributes are pouring in for the giant of the Labour party, who was seen as a leading light for its traditional values during a period of modernisation under Sir Tony Blair.
Lord Prescott, who suffered from Alzheimer’s, died “peacefully” surrounded by his family at his care home.
We’ll bring you all the latest reaction and updates on this live blog.
