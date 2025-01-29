Sir Keir Starmer hails ‘legendary’ John Prescott ahead of funeral

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has hailed John Prescott’s “fighting spirit” ahead of the former deputy prime minister’s funeral service in Hull.

Lord Prescott, who served as deputy prime minister under Sir Tony Blair between 1997 and 2007, died on November 20 last year aged 86 in a nursing home where he had been living with Alzheimer’s.

More than 300 family members, friends and colleagues have been invited to the service at Hull Minster.

Then-prime minister Tony Blair, deputy Labour Party leader John Prescott and chancellor Gordon Brown at the Labour Party conference in 1998

Senior figures from the past and current Labour governments are expected to attend.

Hosted by the Rev Canon Dominic Black, the service will include singing from the Choral-Hull children’s choir, made up from pupils across the city.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

The Prime Minister said Lord Prescott will be remembered as a “man who stood up for working people” and “fought for what he believed in”.

Sir Keir said: “John Prescott’s funeral is a moment to reflect on his legacy alongside those that loved him most.

“Since his death, I have been moved to hear countless people relate their stories of John – tales of characteristic generosity, humour and charisma.

“Amongst the public, it’s clear that he had legendary status.

“He was held in huge affection by people across the country who admired his straightforward authenticity and knew that he would always have their back.

“His place in our history is assured – not, as he expected, for that one famous moment, but for his fighting spirit across an entire lifetime of service.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hailed legendary John Prescott

“He will be remembered as a man who stood up for working people, fought for what he believed in, and changed our nation for the better.

“We have his tenacity and vision to thank for that early action on climate change, regional inequality, the minimum wage, and public transport.

“This is a day to give thanks for a remarkable life well lived.

“I know many people will be raising a glass to John today.”

It came after King Charles led tributes to the former deputy prime minister.

The King hailed the Labour veteran’s “decades of public service” in frontline politics and said he was “deeply saddened”.

“I remember with great fondness his unique and indomitable character, as well as his infectious sense of humour,” he said.

Lord Prescott, who was a pivotal figure in Blair’s New Labour project, died peacefully in a care home surrounded by family.

During a parliamentary career spanning 50 years, he served as deputy prime minister for a decade following the party’s landslide victory in 1997.

While he was known for his fiery temperament, he played a crucial role in mediating the often fractious relationship between Blair and then chancellor Gordon Brown.

The former MP for Kingston upon Hull East, a seat which he held for four decades, made headlines in 2001 when he punched a protester who had thrown an egg at him during an election campaign event in North Wales.

His attempts to push through the Kyoto climate change deal in the UK as a cabinet minister also earned him the nickname “two Jags” for his use of two Jaguar cars for short journeys while trying to encourage people to use vehicles less.

Born in Prestatyn, Wales, on 31 May 1938, Lord Prescott rose from humble beginnings as the son of a railway worker to become one of the Labour Party’s most prominent figures.

Though a steadfast ally of Sir Tony during his tenure, Lord Prescott later criticised aspects of New Labour’s legacy, including the controversial decision to invade Iraq.

A former trade unionist and merchant seaman, Lord Prescott was widely known for his commitment to social justice and environmental protection.

He was viewed by many as the man who carried the torch for the traditional labour movement within his party, at a time when it was being radically modernised by Sir Tony and Gordon Brown.

Lord Prescott stepped down from the House of Lords in July due to health challenges. Records reveal he had spoken in the chamber only once since suffering a stroke in 2019 and had not participated in a vote since February of last year.

He once wrote that while he was "not a raving royalist", he had "a lot of time for Charles" who he described as a passionate environmentalist, and told how he received a handwritten note from the then prince in 2003 when his mother died.