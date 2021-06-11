Boris Johnson is trying to sell Global Britain at the G7 summit this weekend, but is besieged by troubles on all sides. He and his fellow leaders are criticised for not doing enough to vaccinate the peoples of poorer countries around the world.

His grandiose claims of post-Brexit trade deals have amounted to little more so far than copying and pasting the deals we had as a member of the EU. And Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and Ursula von der Leyen have lined up to accuse him of playing fast and loose with the Good Friday Agreement by demanding a renegotiation of Northern Ireland's trade rules.

Nor is that all. Extinction Rebellion has gathered in Cornwall to protest against the summit’s failure to take more dramatic action on the climate emergency. As the first in-person summit of world leaders, they and their entourages have arrived by climate-destroying planes – including Mr Johnson himself, who could have taken the train from London.

There is the rumbling row over the cut to the UK’s foreign aid budget – although the leaders of most G7 countries, which still spend a smaller proportion of their national incomes on aid, may not want to mention that.

In many of these issues, there is the question of what Mr Johnson called the “indestructible relationship” between the US and the UK – although President Biden continues to refer to the “special relationship” even after we discovered that Mr Johnson thought the phrase made the UK look “needy and weak” (a Redfield & Wilton poll suggested that half the British public agree with him – a quarter disagree and a quarter have no opinion).

On Sunday, the summit will wrap up and President Biden will meet the Queen before flying on to a Nato meeting in Brussels. By Monday, therefore, we will have a clear idea of how the jamboree went, and it will be time to assess the significance of the whole thing.

