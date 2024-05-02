Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

John Swinney looks set to become Scotland’s first minister as early as next week after his main rival for the job announced she did not intend to run.

Kate Forbes’ decision means Mr Swinney, 60, is on the cusp of completing a remarkable comeback as SNP leader – 20 years after he quit the role.

He secured the support of Ms Forbes after he publicly offered her a job in his government.

Although nominations do not close until Monday, the way could now be clear for Mr Swinney to take the top job unopposed.

It follows a week of drama at Holyrood, sparked by the current first minister Humza Yousaf’s decision to pull the plug on his powersharing agreement with the Scottish Greens.

John Swinney seems almost certain to be Scotland’s next first minister (Andrew Milligan/PA) ( PA Wire )

That abrupt move ultimately brought to a swift end his 13 months in the role.

After opposition parties, including the Greens, joined together to say they would vote down his government at Holyrood, he was forced to resign saying he would stay on only until his successor was found.

Ms Forbes did run against Mr Yousaf for the SNP leadership last year.

But this time around she said she had concluded that the “best way to deliver the urgent change Scotland needs is to join with John Swinney and advocate for that reform agenda within the Scottish Government.”

Mr Swinney would have her endorsement in any leadership contest, she added.

After 16 years in the Scottish Government, serving in roles including as finance secretary and education secretary, he sought to play down suggestions he would be an ‘interim’ leader.

He said: “I am no caretaker. I am no interim leader.

“I am offering to lead my party through the Westminster elections and to lead us beyond the 2026 elections – two contests which I intend to win for the SNP and for Scotland.

“My message is crisp and simple – I am stepping forward to bring the SNP together, deliver economic growth and social justice, to deliver the very best future for everyone in a modern, dynamic, diverse Scotland.”

Kate Forbes has said she will not run for SNP leader (Jane Barlow/PA) ( PA Wire )

He also told supporters he wanted to “unite the SNP and unite Scotland for independence,” warning the party was “not as cohesive as it needs to be”.

Mr Swinney was his party’s leader between 2000 and 2004, but stepped down in the wake of poor European election results.

In a message to voters he said that after 16 years as a senior minister he had the experience necessary for the job.

While the Greens could no longer work with Mr Yousaf, it is thought the smaller party, which is also pro-independence, will be able to deal with Mr Swinney.

However, Ms Forbes socially conservative views would have proven more difficult for the progressive Greens.

Mr Swinney praised the former finance secretary – who he held private talks with earlier this week – describing her as an “intelligent, creative, thoughtful person who has much to contribute” to public life.

Promising she would play a “significant part” in his team, he added: “If elected I will make sure Kate is able to make that contribution.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said Ms Forbes had “caved into SNP demands for a stitch-up to install John Swinney as leader and spare the party the bloodbath of another leadership contest”.

He hit out at “this shady backroom deal” as he branded Mr Swinney a “failed former leader”.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said Scots were “crying out for change – but all the SNP is offering them is yesterday’s man in John Swinney”.

“John Swinney was the finance minister who broke the public finances, the worst education secretary in the history of the Scottish Parliament, the deputy first minister who deleted evidence meant for the Covid inquiry and the man who has been at the heart of this incompetent SNP Government for the past 17 years. ”

Meanwhile, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said Mr Swinney had “more baggage than an airport carousel”

“For more than two decades, John Swinney has been complicit in every moment of the SNP’s division, neglect and failure,” he said.