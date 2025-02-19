Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer’s popularity as prime minister has tanked to below the level of Boris Johnson, in a damning new poll from YouGov.

The Labour leader is only ahead of Liz Truss in a list of recent prime ministers and is lagging far behind David Cameron, Tony Blair and Margaret Thatcher.

After seven months in power, nearly half of Britons (45 per cent) now say that Mr Blair did a better job as prime minister than Sir Keir, according to the poll.

Voters also favour Gordon Brown’s tenure in Downing Street over Starmer’s by a margin of 42 per cent to 12 per cent.

The Iron Lady is the Conservative prime minister judged to have performed better than Sir Keir by the largest margin, with 44 per cent of Britons seeing her premiership as better than Starmer’s.

Boris Johnson, who was embroiled in the Partygate scandal during the Covid pandemic, is also shading Sir Keir in the polling by 3 per cent.

open image in gallery Nearly half of Britons (45%) say that Blair was a better prime minister than Starmer ( YouGov )

It comes after voters branded Sir Keir’s government “incompetent” and “dishonest”, according to another dire YouGov poll for Labour taken in January.

Labour has struggled since its landslide election victory in July, dogged by issues including a “freebies” scandal, the farmer protests and the backlash to Rachel Reeves’s Budget.

But in welcome news for Sir Keir his opposite number Kemi Badenoch is falling further behind Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

open image in gallery Boris Johnson was marginally more popular as PM despite Partygate ( PA Archive )

The tracker poll from Techne UK showed that the Tories had gone down one point to 22 per cent while Labour had climbed a point to 26 per cent. Reform staying the same on 25 per cent is now three points ahead of the Conservatives.

But the poor poll showing for Ms Badenoch came as she dismayed many on her own benches in recent weeks, who are frustrated at her performances at PMQs.

Recently the former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson suggested that she had just 18 months to turn things around or she would face the same outcome as many Conservative leaders in recent months – and be ousted from the top job by her own party.

open image in gallery Liz Truss is the only PM in recent history who was more unpopular than Sir Keir ( X / @trussliz )

Sir Keir Starmer, who will visit Washington next week, has urged America to provide a “backstop” to any settlement brokered between Kyiv and Moscow.

Britain has so far sought to strike a delicate balance between supporting Ukraine and keeping the White House, which has been holding talks with the Kremlin on ending the war, onside.

Sir Keir has also indicated he would be willing to commit UK troops to a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine as European leaders gathered for an emergency summit on the future security of the continent.