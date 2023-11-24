Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Keir Starmer has praised the EU’s theme tune as “hugely optimistic”, adding that it is the classical song that “sums up the Labour Party”.

The Labour leader said Beethoven’s 9th Symphony, the choral Ode to Joy, “has a sense of destiny” and “moving forward to a better place”.

It was adopted as the "Anthem of Europe" by the Council of Europe in 1972 and the European Union officially adopted Ode to Joy as its anthem in 1985, saying it “expresses the European ideals of freedom, peace and solidarity”.

The song is played at official ceremonies involving the European Union and the bloc’s website says it is “not intended to replace the national anthems of the EU countries but rather to celebrate the values they share”.

In an interview with Classic FM, Sir Keir said Ode to Joy was “very sort of Labour”.

He added: “You’re getting everybody, Beethoven’s getting everybody onto the stage for this. I talk about a national mission for the next Labour government.

Sir Keir Starmer picked Beethoven’s 9th Symphony (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

“This is a sense of something. It has got a sense of destiny and is hugely optimistic. And so for me, that’s been hardwired in me for a long, long time.

“So I would go with that. There are many others that I could associate with the Labour Party, but it’s that sense of moving forward to a better place, is incredibly powerful.”

As well as being the EU’s anthem, Ode to Joy is also played at events including the Last Night of the Proms.

Sir Keir, an ardent Remainer who served as shadow Brexit secretary under Jeremy Corbyn, has ruled out rejoining the single market or a customs union if Labour wins power.

But he has promised to push for an improved trading relationship with the EU if Labour were to form the next government.

Labour has said it will renegotiate a better deal for the UK with the EU. The current agreement, struck by Mr Johnson, comes up for review in 2025 – which could present and opportunity for changes.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Labour will seek a better deal for Britain. This does not involve any form of membership.”