David Cameron made foreign secretary in Rishi Sunak reshuffle

Former Conservative prime minister David Cameron has been named foreign secretary in a shock appointment as part of the Rishi Sunak’s cabinet reshuffle.

The stunning move will see the Tory grandee – who occupied No 10 between 2010 and 2016 – enter the Lords so he can take up one of the top jobs in government.

James Cleverly has been made home secretary after Suella Braverman was sacked by Mr Sunak over her unauthorised op-ed accusing the police of bias in handling pro-Palestinian protests.

A No 10 source said Mr Sunak had asked Ms Braverman “to leave government and she has accepted", with Mr Cleverly moving from the Foreign Office to the Home Office.

The Conservatives said Mr Sunak is carrying out a wider reshuffle which “strengthens his team in government to deliver long-term decisions for a brighter future”.

Labour said the surprise return of Mr Cameron to government made Mr Sunak’s claim to be the change candidate “laughable”.

Sir Keir Starmer’s national campaign co-ordinator Pat McFadden said: “A few weeks ago Rishi Sunak said David Cameron was part of a failed status quo – now he’s bringing him back as his life raft.”

The Liberal Democrats said Mr Cameron’s peerage should be blocked given his “shady past” – highlighting his role in the Greensill lobbying scandal.

The party’s foreign affairs spokesperson Layla Moran MP said Mr Sunak’s surprise move had the “stench of desperation”, adding: “Handing him a peerage makes a mockery of our honours system. Cameron’s peerage should be blocked given his shady past.”

David Cameron walking into No 10 on Monday morning (REUTERS)

Mr Cameron’s work lobbying for government loans for the failed finance firm Greensill sparked a scandal in 2021. The ex-Tory leader admitted he should have communicated with ministers via “formal channels” rather than through text and WhatsApp.

He becomes the 15th former prime minister to serve in a later government led by someone else, following in the footsteps of former Tory PMs Sir Alec Douglas-Home, Neville Chamberlain and Arthur Balfour.

More follows...