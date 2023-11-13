Tory reshuffle: Who’s in and who’s out as David Cameron seen entering No 10

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Cameron was seen entering Downing Street on Monday morning after Rishi Sunak began a dramatic reshuffle of his top team, starting with sacking Suella Braverman.

The former PM walked inside No 10 shortly before 9am as Mr Sunak seeks to create a “united” frontbench before next years’ crunch election.

After a tumultuous weekend, in which the home secretary was accused of stiring unrest on the streets, the prime minister gave in to mounting pressure, including from his own parties, to fire her.

A No 10 source said the prime minister “asked Suella Braverman to leave government and she has accepted”.

In a sign that this will be a wide ranging reshuffle, ministers also left the education and health departments.

The Conservatives said Mr Sunak was carrying out a wider reshuffle which “strengthens his team in government to deliver long-term decisions for a brighter future”.

But sacking one of the leading figures on the Tory right could pose difficulties for the prime minister as he seeks to get his party united behind him and ready for a general election expected next year.

In a short statement on Monday morning, Mrs Braverman said: “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as home secretary.”

Ominously for Mr Sunak, she added: “I will have more to say in due course.”

Rishi Sunak sacked Suella Braverman after days of mounting pressure (AP)

Who is in?

Home secretary, James Cleverely

Mr Cleverely moves from foreign secretary from home secretary.

A notice from No10 read: “The King has been pleased to approve the appointment of the Rt Hon James Cleverly MP as Secretary of State for the Home Department. This follows the departure from government of the Rt Hon Suella Braverman KC MP.”

David Cameron

In a move which raised eyebrows across Westminster, former prime minister David Cameron was seen in Downing Street, raising speculation that he could be in line for a dramatic return to government.

No appointments cabinet appointments have been confirmed yet.

David Cameron was seen walking into No10 on Monday morning (REUTERS)

Who is out?

Suella Braverman

The home secretary’s sacking comes as little surprise after a week in which she defied Mr Sunak’s authority and accused the police of bias.

She has also been sacked just days before a crucial court ruling on the government’s flagship Rwanda policy.

Nick Gibb

The long-time schools minister said he had left the government and would not stand at the next general election.

“Over the last few weeks I have been discussing taking up a diplomatic role after the general election,” he said. “To enable me to do so I have asked the Prime Minister if I can step down from the government at the reshuffle and he has agreed.”

He said he remained an “enthusiastic supporter” of Mr Sunak.

Neil O’Brien

Health minister Neil O’Brien, who was due to play a key role in delivering the PM’s effective smoking ban for the younger generation, also left government. He said he had asked “to go to back benches” to focus on his constituency and see more of his small children.

James Heappey discovers Suella Braverman sacked during live TV interview

What have others said?

News of Mrs Braverman’s exit came as defence minister James Heappey was touring broadcast studios.

Minutes before she was sacked, he had told LBC that Mr Sunak and his team in No 10 had been “very clear she (Mrs Braverman) has his confidence and, in that sense, one would imagine that she will continue”.

But he was told on air during an ITV Good Morning Britain interview that she had been sacked, leaving him to say: “Your viewers will be enjoying my discomfort, but it is in this case difficult to offer commentary when I just don’t know what is going on.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Suella Braverman was never fit to be Home Secretary. Rishi Sunak knew this and he still appointed her.

“It was the prime minister’s sheer cowardice that kept her in the job even for this long. We are witnessing a broken party and a broken government, both of which are breaking this country.”