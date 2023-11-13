Suella Braverman sacked – latest: David Cameron secures shock job in Sunak’s bombshell cabinet reshuffle
Braverman sacking sees Cleverly shifted to Home Office, as Cameron becomes foreign secretary
Suella Braverman sacked as home secretary by Rishi Sunak after pro-Palestine march row
David Cameron is to make a shock return to frontline politics as foreign secretary seven years after stepping down as prime minister, as Rishi Sunak conducts a major Cabinet reshuffle.
It began with Suella Braverman being sacked as home secretary on Monday morning, after days of intense pressure to fire her. James Cleverly has been moved from foreign secretary to replace her at the Home Office, Downing Street has confirmed.
Ms Braverman sparked outrage after claiming that Metropolitan Police favouritism had stopped far-right protests but permitted “pro-Palestine mobs” to rally, ahead of the Gaza march set to take place on Armistice Day.
Downing Street did not approve the final text of Ms Braverman’s incendiary op-ed for The Times, with Rishi Sunak’s officials’ requests for changes ignored by the home secretary.
The dramatic move threatens to open up a major rift between Mr Sunak and backbench Tory MPs, with those on the right of the party having threatened to rebel if Ms Braverman was ousted.
Cameron says ‘daunting’ international challenges facing UK
David Cameron has cited wars in Ukraine and Gaza as he cited a “daunting set of international challenges” facing the UK as he is appointed foreign secretary.
“We are facing a daunting set of international challenges, including the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East. At this time of profound global change, it has rarely been more important for this country to stand by our allies, strengthen our partnerships and make sure our voice is heard,” the former Tory prime minister said.
Analysis | Sacked! But don’t worry: Suella Braverman has next to no chance of becoming Tory leader
Our chief political commentator John Rentoul writes:
Suella Braverman, as many predicted, is gone – Rishi Sunak has sacked his divisive home secretary as part of a reshuffle after the pro-Palestine march row turned nasty.
In doing so, the prime minister has effectively fired the starting gun in the battle to succeed him as Tory leader. When (and let’s face it, it is when and not if) Sunak leads his party to defeat at the next election, Braverman has now laid her claim to be the right wing favourite to succeed him.
Free of her cabinet responsibilities, she is sure to use the time between now and polling day to campaign hard to be next Conservative leader. But could she really make it? I’m not so sure.
Suella Braverman has next to no chance of becoming Tory leader | John Rentoul
She may have gone – but what does the future hold for the now former home secretary?
Yvette Cooper: ‘Sunak should never have appointed Braverman in first place’
Labour’s Yvette Cooper said Suella Braverman has now been sacked twice as home secretary, adding: “Rishi Sunak should never have re-appointed her in first place.”
The shadow home secretary said: “Suella Braverman has now been sacked twice as Home Secretary.
“Rishi Sunak shd never have re-appointed her in first place. He was warned against it & was warned on the damage she was doing. He went along with her undermining the police.
“Buck still stops with this weak PM”.
Theresa May ‘looking forward to working with David Cameron again'
Former PM Theresa May has said she is looking forward to working with her predecessor David Cameron again:
David Cameron appointment will draw ‘ton of snark’, says Ruth Davidson
The former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson has predicted “a ton of snark” around David Cameron’s shock appointment as foreign secretary – but welcomes a departure from the tradition of putting former prime ministers “out to pasture”.
Rwanda ‘dream’ to ‘tofu-eating wokerati’: 13 of Suella Braverman’s biggest controversies
Suella Braverman was no stranger to controversy in her time as home secretary, which came to an end after she was sacked in a Cabinet reshuffle.
Here my colleague Albert Toth takes a look at the major controversies from Ms Braverman’s time in office:
Lib Dems: ‘Cameron peerage should be blocked given his shady past’
The Liberal Democrats have said David Cameron’s peerage should be scrapped over his role at the heart of the Greensill lobbying scandal.
The former PM was found to have extensively lobbied ministers including then chancellor Rishi Sunak to support Greensill Capital, a supply-chain finance firm which went bust in 2021 for which he was an adviser.
Responding to the news that Mr Cameron has been appointed foreign secretary, Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesman Layla Moran said: "Bringing back a scandal-hit, unelected former Prime Minister who has been criticising Sunak's government at every turn has the stench of desperation. There is not even the bottom of the barrel left for Sunak to scrape in the Conservative party.
“David Cameron was at the heart of the biggest lobbying scandal of recent times. Handing him a peerage makes a mockery of our honours system. Cameron’s peerage should be blocked given his shady past.”
Sunak ‘showing exemplary leadership at a difficult time’, says Cameron
New foreign secretary Lord David Cameron said that while “I may have disagreed with some individual decisions” made by Rishi Sunak, he “is a strong and capable prime minister, who is showing exemplary leadership at a difficult time”.
The ex-PM recently criticised Mr Sunak for squandering a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” in deciding to axe the northern leg of HS2.
Deputy PM and ex-Cameron aide ‘led reshuffle talks’, report suggests
Deputy PM Oliver Dowden – who was formerly a senior aide to David Cameron – led talks for a Cabinet reshuffle, Bloomberg’s Alex Wickham reported last week.
