David Cameron is to make a shock return to frontline politics as foreign secretary seven years after stepping down as prime minister, as Rishi Sunak conducts a major Cabinet reshuffle.

It began with Suella Braverman being sacked as home secretary on Monday morning, after days of intense pressure to fire her. James Cleverly has been moved from foreign secretary to replace her at the Home Office, Downing Street has confirmed.

Ms Braverman sparked outrage after claiming that Metropolitan Police favouritism had stopped far-right protests but permitted “pro-Palestine mobs” to rally, ahead of the Gaza march set to take place on Armistice Day.

Downing Street did not approve the final text of Ms Braverman’s incendiary op-ed for The Times, with Rishi Sunak’s officials’ requests for changes ignored by the home secretary.

The dramatic move threatens to open up a major rift between Mr Sunak and backbench Tory MPs, with those on the right of the party having threatened to rebel if Ms Braverman was ousted.