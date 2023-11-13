Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Suella Braverman has been sensationally sacked after claims that she incited violent protests by far Right thugs at the Cenotaph.

She was dismissed by Rishi Sunak, forcing him to order an emergency Cabinet reshufffle.

Her sacking will be welcomed by some Tory MPs who say the Prime Minister should have fired Ms Braverman when she controversially accused police of failing to do enough to tackle ‘hateful’ pro Palestinian protestors last week.

But it could provoke a full scale revolt by her Conservative supporters who say she is determined to succeed Mr Sunak as party leader.

Tory HQ said Mr Sunak was undertaking a reshuffle to “strengthen his team in Government to deliver long-term decisions for a brighter future”.

It comes after Ms Braverman sparked outrage by claiming that Metropolitan Police favouritism had stopped far-right protests but permitted “pro-Palestine mobs” to rally, ahead of the Gaza march set to take place on Armistice Day.

She doubled down on the comments on Sunday night, claiming Britain’s streets were being “polluted by hate, violence, and antisemitism”.

But, in a statement after Armistice Day commemorations were disrupted by far-right thugs, Ms Braverman made no direct reference to the far-right in her statement, condemning only the “protesters and counter protesters”.

After being sacked, Ms Braverman said “it has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as home secretary”, adding: “I will have more to say in due course.”

Downing Street did not approve the final text an incendiary op-ed for The Times Ms Braverman wrote, with Rishi Sunak’s officials’ requests for changes ignored by the home secretary.

And many Tory MPs believed the radical right-winger was trying to get fired to further her leadership ambitions – having made a series of provocative comments about Palestinian “hate marches” and homelessness being a “lifestyle choice”.

Conservative moderates fear Ms Braverman will cause fresh headaches on the backbenches – as she attempts to become the flagbearer of the Tory right in the likely event a general election defeat sparks a fresh leadership contest.

And the PM had put off getting rid of Ms Braverman, fearing she could lead a rebellion among right-wing backers.

Former Tory MEP David Campbell Bannerman said getting rid of Ms Braverman would be a “kamikaze” move.

Mr Campbell Bannerman, chairman of the grassroots Conservative Democratic Organisation, told The Independent: “If Sunak gets rid of Suella he might as well put in 54 no confidence letters in himself.”

But others have warned that it was “disgraceful” Mr Sunak has not sacked Ms Braverman already.

A senior Tory MP told The Independent at the weekend: “The Home Secretary continues to nurse her leadership ambitions in plain sight. Her and her allies’ are making a mockery of the civilised government and it’s disgraceful that the Prime Minister has yet to dismiss her.”

After she was sacked, the MP said: “Rejoice.”

Her article about Saturday’s Gaza rally – in which she also compared the pro-Palestine protest to extremist rallies in Northern Ireland linked to terrorism – had sparked another major row within the Tory party.

Senior Conservatives had demanded that Mr Sunak sack Ms Braverman after her “unhinged” and “appalling” comments. “She must go,” a former Tory cabinet minister told The Independent.

Labour had accused the home secretary of being “out of control” – challenging Mr Sunak to sack his home secretary or say whether he agreed with her views.

And, after the far right clashed with police on Armistice Day, Labour accused Ms Braverman of “whipping up division” and “sowing the seeds of hatred and distrust” which caused the violence.

Sir Keir of accused Ms Braverman of “demeaning the office” of home secretary, while shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper urged Mr Sunak to get rid of her.

In her fateful op-ed, Ms Braverman claimed “there is a perception that senior police officers play favourites when it comes to protesters”, before claiming some current police officers have also complained about a “double standard”.

She added: “Right-wing and nationalist protesters who engage in aggression are rightly met with a stern response yet pro-Palestinian mobs displaying almost identical behaviour are largely ignored, even when clearly breaking the law?”

Braverman was ‘trying to get fired’ to launch leadership bid, say some Tory MPs (PA Wire)

The home secretary also wrote: “I do not believe that these marches are merely a cry for help for Gaza. They are an assertion of primacy by certain groups – particularly Islamists – of the kind we are more used to seeing in Northern Ireland.”

Ms Braverman added: “Also disturbingly reminiscent of Ulster are the reports that some of Saturday’s march group organisers have links to terrorist groups, including Hamas.”