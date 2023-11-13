Armed forces minister James Heappey said he does not “know what is going on” as he was told during a live interview that Suella Braverman had been sacked as home secretary on Monday, 13 November.

Mr Heappey told Good Morning Britain he had not received any confirmation of Ms Braverman being removed from her position, adding that he "would not have used the words" that she used in her opinion piece last week.

Ms Braverman wrote an article claiming that Metropolitan Police favouritism had stopped far-right protests but permitted “pro-Palestine mobs” to rally, ahead of the Gaza march which took place on Armistice Day in London.