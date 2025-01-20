Keir Starmer ‘not at all disappointed’ at Labour’s Trump inauguration snub

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer is “not at all” disappointed that none of his top team were invited to Donald Trump’s inauguration, despite Nigel Farage and a host of senior Tories heading to the ceremony, Downing Street has said.

The prime minister’s official spokesman insisted it is “entirely normal” for Britain to be represented by outgoing ambassador Dame Karen Pierce, while her replacement Lord Mandelson and Sir Keir’s cabinet have been snubbed.

Trump broke with tradition by inviting several foreign leaders to his inauguration, including Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni and Argentinian president Javier Milei.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer is ‘not at all’ embarassed not to have MPs and ministers at Donald Trump’s inauguration ( PA Wire )

But, in a blow to the PM, Mr Trump did not extend the invite to Sir Keir.

And, while Reform UK leader Mr Farage, shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel and former home secretary Suella Braverman are all brushing shoulders with Maga Republicans in Washington, DC, none of Sir Keir’s ministers or MPs are attending the ceremony.

Asked whether the prime minister was embarrassed, his official spokesman said: “Not at all.

“President-elect Trump and the prime minister have obviously spoken on a number of occasions ahead of the inauguration.

“The prime minister congratulates President-elect Trump on the day of his inauguration and looks forward to the depth of friendship between the United Kingdom and the United States continuing as we work together to ensure the success of both of our countries.”

The spokesman noted that MPs are often privately invited to attend the inauguration by members of Congress.

open image in gallery Donald Trump will return to the White House on Monday ( Getty Images )

But the invites for Ms Meloni and Mr Milei, as well as the hero’s reception for Mr Farage among Mr Trump’s top team, are a sign of the distance between Sir Keir and his US counterpart.

Mr Farage was hailed as “Britain’s future prime minister” at a champagne-fuelled inauguration party hosted by Brexiteers and attended by Mgaa Republicans on Sunday.

Relations between the Trump camp and Sir Keir’s party descended into a legal row after Labour volunteers campaigned for Kamala Harris during her election defeat.

But the PM and foreign secretary David Lammy have sought to build bridges with Mr Trump’s team, including at a meeting with the president-elect in New York in September.

Mr Lammy on Monday said Sir Keir would visit Mr Trump within weeks of him taking office to discuss the so-called special relationship.

He told the BBC: “We have war in Europe, we have a ceasefire in the Middle East, but it’s incredibly fragile, and there are important malign actors like Iran that we’ve got to discuss with the United States and, of course, our growing trade relations with the United States.

"So, lots to discuss, and I’m very confident that Keir Starmer will be discussing this with Donald Trump within the next few weeks."

And, after The Independent revealed that Labour grandee Lord Mandelson’s diplomatic appointment could be blocked by the US, Mr Lammy said he is the "right man for this moment" with experience as a former business secretary and European Union trade chief.

"He’s looking forward to presenting his credentials to Donald Trump," Mr Lammy said.

Sir Keir’s official spokesman reaffirmed his support for Lord Mandelson and said “we think he will make an excellent ambassador”.

Mr Lammy also said Mr Trump is not a warmonger and that most people in the world are glad he is back in power. Going out of his way to praise the new president, the foreign secretary called him “gracious and generous”.