Foreign secretary David Lammy has dismissed his past criticism of Donald Trump in his first interview since the Republican’s election victory.

Mr Lammy previously described the president-elect as a “woman-hating, neo-Nazi-sympathising sociopath”.

In his first interview since Trump's victory, he appeared on BBC’s Newscast podcast to discuss the future of the UK’s relationship with the US.

Lammy said he sees Trump as “someone that we can build a relationship with in our national interest”.

The foreign secretary also praised Trump’s election campaign as “very well run”.