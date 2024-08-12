Support truly

Sir Keir Starmer faced his first big test as prime minister last week, as far-right riots engulfed the country.

The unforeseen crisis appears to have played to Sir Keir’s strengths as a former public prosecutor, with over 900 people arrested and 466 already charged following the violent disorder.

Towns and cities including Liverpool, Middlesborough and Sunderland saw widespread violence last week, with people arrested for a broad range of offences.

The prime minister has cancelled his planned summer holiday this week after the riots and will instead spend his time working between Chequers and 10 Downing Street.

A No 10 spokesperson said: “The PM is not alone in this. We’ve seen many people over the course of the disorder having their leave cancelled to ensure we can respond. It is welcome that we’ve seen a de-escalation over the weekend but the work is not done.”

We want to know if you think Sir Keir is dealing with the riots effectively. Was the PM right to delay his holiday to deal with the fallout?

Are those involved in unrest being punished fairly? And are you worried about the impact on prisons?

Share your thoughts by adding them in the comments — we’ll highlight the most insightful ones as they come in.

