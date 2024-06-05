Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Keir Starmer is more trusted by the British people than Rishi Sunak the modern infrastructure that Britain needs in the future built, a new poll has revealed.

The research, commissioned by pro-growth campaign group Britain Remade, found that the Labour leader was 2 to 1 over the prime minister (34 per cent to 16 per cent) to deliver projects such as new homes and transport schemes.

Britons also think the country doesn’t build enough. The poll, carried out by Opinium, found that more than half (52 per cent) of voters said we don’t build enough sources of clean energy.

Another half (49 per per cent) say we don’t build enough transport links and just under half (45 per cent) agree that the UK doesn’t build enough new homes in and around major cities.

The findings were revealed as Britain Remade released its plan, that includes 64 policies, to get the country building again.

As part of the plans, the campaign group said there needs to be a radical overhaul of current planning rules and regulations.

For example, the campaign group said that it can take up to 13 years for an offshore wind farm to go from being an idea to generating power despite construction only taking two to three years.

Keir Starmer is more trusted than Rishi Sunak to deliver infrastructure projects ( Getty Images )

And in terms of nuclear power, Britain Remade said a future government could slash the cost and time it takes to build new nuclear power stations, by getting regulators to automatically approve designs already given the green-light by the US and the EU.

The group said this would allow a future Labour government to prioritise clean energy projects, housebuilding and new transport infrastructure.

Sam Richards, founder and campaign director of Britain Remade, said: “When it comes to who is trusted to build the infrastructure Britain desperately needs, Keir Starmer has a commanding lead over the PM.

“But it is not enough for the Labour leader to be simply trusted to get building, he needs a practical plan so he can deliver on his ambitions.

“To get spades in the ground a new Labour government will need to tackle head-on Britain’s outdated planning system to unlock the benefits of cheap, clean power; warm, energy efficient homes and the transport links that connect communities to well paid jobs.

“Our plan will deliver just that. By adopting it Sir Keir and his ministers will have a plan that would mean they could hit the ground running on day one.”