The founder of the left-wing pressure group Momentum has been condemned for comparing Keir Starmer to Russia leader Vladimir Putin over the move to block Jeremy Corbyn from standing for Labour.

Jon Lansman said Sir Keir is behaving like a “Putin of the Labour Party” for seeking to stop the former leader from standing again as a Labour candidate in his Islington North constituency.

“We’ve got to recognise that the radical policies that we had under Jeremy Corbyn... were not the problem,” he told Times Radio. “The party still supports them. I think we should be campaigning still for radical policy.”

He added: “We’re a democratic party. This is not an authoritarian party. Keir Starmer unfortunately is behaving as if he was some kind of Putin of the Labour Party. That is not the way we do politics.”

But Dame Margaret Hodge said Mr Lansman’s comments were “half laughable” as she backed Sir Keir’s move to block Mr Corbyn at today’s meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

“It’s totally inappropriate and ridiculous to compare a dictator fighting a war to someone who has zero tolerance against racism in the form of antisemitism in the Labour Party, and who is fighting for what is right,” she said.

Mr Corbyn remains a Labour member, but is sitting as an independent after he was suspended over his failure to offer an appropriate response to the damning EHRC report on antisemitism in 2020.

Ed Miliband has insisted there is “no mystery” about Sir Keir’s proposal to block Mr Corbyn from running at the next election – after it emerged the motion referred to Labour’s electoral prospects.

However, the motion argues that’s Labour electoral prospects would be “significantly diminished” if Mr Corbyn were allowed to stand as a candidate, rather than his handling of the EHRC report.

“I’m not privy to exactly what goes on in the National Executive, but I don’t think there is any mystery about the background to today’s discussion at the National Executive Committee,” Mr Miliband told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“It’s about one thing, which is about Jeremy Corbyn’s reaction to the EHRC report on antisemitism and his refusal to apologise for that reaction. That is the background of this. I don’t think there’s any mystery about that.”

Allies say Jeremy Corbyn will stand against Labour as independent (PA Archive)

The motion is expected to be backed by the NEC in opposition to the veteran MP, who has represented the London constituency of Islington North since 1983.

But Mr Corbyn accused Sir Keir of “denigrated” the party’s internal democracy ahead of the vote, while Momentum condemned the move as a “venal and duplicitous act”.

Mr Corbyn is set to stand as an independent in Islington North, allies told The Times. “There will be an announcement by the end of the week,” one source told the paper, while another said: “The debate is over. He will stand.”

But such a move would likely like be suspended or thrown out of the Labour Party, if he were to run against the party. It is not clear whether other members could be thrown for backing him in Islington North.

Mr Miliband was also pressed on concerns following remarks by Martin Forde QC – the barrister who carried out a review of the party’s internal culture – that Labour has a “hierarchy” that sees Islamophobia and anti-black racism not taken as seriously as antisemitism.

“I certainly don’t have that hierarchy. Keir Starmer doesn’t,” Mr Miliband said. “The Labour Party has got to be a safe place for ethnic minorities, for people of all backgrounds, and all forms of racism, all forms of prejudice and all forms of discrimination should be taken as seriously as each other.”