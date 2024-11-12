UK politics latest: Starmer yet to make up his mind on assisted dying Bill as cabinet split emerges
The prime minister has said it would ‘depend on the detail’ and the wording of the Bill
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Sir Keir Starmer has said Labour MPs must “make their own mind up” on whether to vote in favour of legalising assisted dying, as he avoided expressing his own view.
When asked if he is going to vote in favour of the legislation and whether he has any concerns about potential coercion, he said: “Obviously a lot will depend on the detail and we need to get the balance right but I’ve always argued there will need to be proper safeguards in place.”
The prime minister has previously supported assisted dying but has been careful not to express a view since the Bill was introduced.
Energy secretary Ed Miliband has voiced his support of the Bill alongside culture secretary Lisa Nandy, while Wes Streeting, the health secretary, has voices his fears about coercion and said he would vote against it.
It comes as Downing Street confirmed the prime minister has “no plans” to meet the Taliban at Cop29.
The militant group will be attending the conference taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan, following a year of devastating weather extremes and record heat waves.
This comes despite the UN not recognising the Taliban as Afghanistan’s legitimate leaders.
Starmer will note tell people ‘how to live their lives’ as he sets out emissions goal
Sir Keir Starmer has said he will not be “telling people how to live their lives” as part of plans to reach the UK’s new emissions reduction target.
He will set the emissions goal out at Cop29 later on Tuesday but it has been reported that the UK will pledge to reduce its emissions by 81% compared with 1990 levels by 2035, a goal in line with the recommendation of the Climate Change Committee.
The Prime Minister was asked if he was prepared to get more people to change their heating systems and tell them to take fewer flights and eat less meat to reach that target.
“I’ll set out our goal later on today, but look, it will be ambitious, and that’s measured not by telling people what to do,” the Prime Minister told broadcasters in Baku.
“It’s measured by making sure that we get to clean power by 2030 – that’s the single most important target on the way to the emissions.
Labour MP says her only Bill has ‘three layers of scrutiny'
The Labour MP behind the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill said hers is the only Bill in the world with “three layers of scrutiny” in the form of sign-off by two doctors and a High Court judge.
She said the proposed legislation for England and Wales would offer the “safest choice” for mentally competent adults at the end of their lives and is capable of protecting against coercion.
The Bill, which was published on Monday night, runs to almost 40 pages, with around 20 pages of explanatory notes.
Critics say the Bill is being “rushed with indecent haste” and that MPs will not have adequate time to scrutinise the legislation before the November 29 debate and vote.
But Ms Leadbeater rejected this argument, saying almost three weeks is “plenty of time to look at the Bill” and is normal within parliamentary timeframes.
She also suggested any new law would not take effect for another two to three years, with “even more consultation to make sure we get it right”.
Ed Miliband says UK will find ‘common ground’ with Trump on climate change
The UK will seek to find “common ground” with Donald Trump on climate change, Ed Miliband has said.
The Energy Security Secretary suggested the US president-elect, who has described climate change as a “hoax”, could be swayed by the economic arguments for shifting to green power.
Mr Miliband told BBC Breakfast: “It’s our job to work with the duly-elected US president. He has his own views.
“I think what’s interesting about this – and you will see what decisions the new administration makes – is that the economics now point in the direction of clean energy.
“If you think about lots of the decisions that companies and countries are making, they recognise this is the single biggest job creator of our era, and so people want to be ahead in that race.
“So, we will seek to find common ground with Donald Trump, he will make his own decisions about what he wants to do. I obviously want him to stay in the Paris Climate Agreement, but that’s his decision.”
Cabinet split emerges as Streeting opposes assisted dying Bill
Health Secretary Wes Streeting has already said he intends to vote against the Bill, voicing his fears about coercion and people feeling a “duty to die”, while the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has warned of legalisation leading to a “slippery slope” in terms of who is eligible.
High-profile supporters of a change in the law include Dame Esther Rantzen, who is terminally ill and revealed in December that she had joined Dignitas due to the current law.
Meanwhile, energy Secretary Ed Miliband said he intends to back the Bill.
He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “For my part, I know there are people who are in the late stages of terminal illnesses, and I think the current situation is rather cruel actually.
“I think people having control over their own life and their own death is something that is the right thing to do.”
Starmer announces £1bn wind turbine contract
Sir Keir Starmer has announced a £1 billion contract for wind turbine blades to be made in Hull.
The Prime Minister told broadcasters at Cop29 in Azerbaijan: “I think it’s very important for the United Kingdom to show leadership on the climate challenge. It’s a very important challenge of our time.
“It’s also, I’ve long believed, the single biggest opportunity for the next generation of jobs.
“And that’s demonstrated in the fact that this morning, here at Cop, I’m announcing a £1 billion order for blades for offshore wind, which would be jobs in Hull.”
Starmer says MPs must make own minds up on assisted dying Bill
Sir Keir Starmer has said Labour MPs must “make their own mind up” on whether to vote in favour of legalising assisted dying.
The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, from Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, was published late on Monday and runs to almost 40 pages, with a further 20 pages of explanatory notes.
Sir Keir was asked if he is going to vote in favour of the legislation and whether he has any concerns about potential coercion or issues raised by disability charities.
The Prime Minister said: “Look, it’s going to be a free vote and I mean that. It will be for every MP to decide for themselves how they want to vote.
“I’m not going to be putting any pressure whatsoever on Labour MPs. They will make their own mind up, as I will be.
“Obviously a lot will depend on the detail and we need to get the balance right but I’ve always argued there will need to be proper safeguards in place.”
Sir Keir has previously supported assisted dying, but said the Government will remain neutral on the issue. He has been careful not to express a view since the Bill was introduced.
Work and pensions secretary says figures are ‘holding economy back'
Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall said: “2.8 million people – a near record number are locked out of work due to poor health. This is bad for people, bad for businesses and it’s holding our economy back.
“That’s why our Get Britain Working plan will bring forward the biggest reforms to employment support in a generation, backed by an additional £240 million of investment.
“While it’s encouraging to see real pay growth this month, more needs to be done to improve living standards too.
“So, from April next year, over three million of the lowest-paid workers will benefit from our increase to the national living wage, delivering a £1,400-a-year pay rise for a full-time worker.”
Wage growth slows further as unemployment rises
Wage growth has fallen to its lowest level in more than two years while Britain’s jobless rate jumped by more than expected, according to official figures.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said average regular earnings growth eased back to 4.8 per cent in the three months to September, down from 4.9 per cent in the previous three months.
This marked the lowest level since the three months to June 2022.
Earnings growth continues to outstrip inflation, however, as pay increased by 2.7 per cent in the three months to September with Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation taken into account.
The ONS said the rate of UK unemployment rose to 4.3 per cent in the three months to September, up from 4 per cent in the previous three months
This was the highest level since the three months to May, although the ONS said the estimate should be treated with caution given ongoing low response rates to its jobs survey.
Downing Street respond to potential use of Storm Shadow missiles by Ukraine
Downing Street said “no war was ever won by a single weapon” when asked whether the UK was speaking to Joe Biden about the potential use of Storm Shadow missiles by Ukraine within Russia before Donald Trump enters the White House.
Asked whether Britain was in talks with the outgoing US President, following suggestions that Mr Biden could be asked about giving permission for the weapons to be used, a Number 10 spokeswoman said: “Our position on Storm Shadow hasn’t changed.
“We’ve always aid that where we discuss our support for Ukraine, we do so in terms of broader strategy to ensure that Ukraine is in the strongest possible position going forwards, particularly in the winter, and we’ve also been clear that no war was ever won by a single weapon.”
Starmer expected to travel from Paris to Azerbaijan for Cop29 talks
The latest UN climate talks kick off this week against a backdrop of devastating weather extremes, record heat and Donald Trump’s re-election as US President.
World leaders including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer are heading to the opening summit of Cop29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, where they face pressure over delivering finance for poor countries to cope with climate change, and increasing their ambitions on emissions cuts.
The meeting is being held in the wake of the latest deadly weather events including floods in Valencia and Hurricane Helene in the US, which scientific analyses show were made more likely and intense by rising temperatures.
This year is on course to break temperature records once again and, as countries prepare to submit new plans for climate action by early next year, the UN has warned that existing policies are falling so far short the world is on track for a “catastrophic” 3.1C of warming.
Countries will also be grappling with Mr Trump’s return to the White House, in what analysts say is a trend of climate scepticism in elections this year.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments