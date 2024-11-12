Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a bilateral meeting at Cop29. ( Carl Court/PA Wire )

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Sir Keir Starmer has said Labour MPs must “make their own mind up” on whether to vote in favour of legalising assisted dying, as he avoided expressing his own view.

When asked if he is going to vote in favour of the legislation and whether he has any concerns about potential coercion, he said: “Obviously a lot will depend on the detail and we need to get the balance right but I’ve always argued there will need to be proper safeguards in place.”

The prime minister has previously supported assisted dying but has been careful not to express a view since the Bill was introduced.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband has voiced his support of the Bill alongside culture secretary Lisa Nandy, while Wes Streeting, the health secretary, has voices his fears about coercion and said he would vote against it.

It comes as Downing Street confirmed the prime minister has “no plans” to meet the Taliban at Cop29.

The militant group will be attending the conference taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan, following a year of devastating weather extremes and record heat waves.

This comes despite the UN not recognising the Taliban as Afghanistan’s legitimate leaders.