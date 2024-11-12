Donald Trump’s new border czar Tom Homan issues stark warning to illegal immigrants

Donald Trump’s new border czar Tom Homan has issued a stark warning to illegal immigrants following his appointment.

Trump, who takes office in January, said in a social media post that the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from his first administration would be in charge of the country's borders in his new administration starting 20 January.

In an interview with Fox News on Monday (11 November), Homan set out his priorities and said: “If you’re in the country illegally, you shouldn’t feel comfortable.

“If I’m in some other country illegally, I’m not going to be comfortable. When you enter this country illegally, you have committed a crime, you’re a criminal and you’re not off the table.”