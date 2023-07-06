Watch live: Keir Starmer sets out Labour’s five party priorities

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer sets out Labour’s final “national mission” in the party’s five priorities during a speech in Gillingham on Thursday (6 July).

The Labour leader will pledge to smash the “class ceiling” with plans to reform the education system if his party wins the next UK general election.

Sir Keir is expected to set a goal of half a million more children reaching their early learning targets by 2030 in the party’s mission to improve teaching for the under-fives.

Speaking in the Kent town on Thursday, Sir Keir will warn that the “class ceiling” is stopping opportunities for too many children regarding pay, promotions and work opportunities.

“It’s about economic insecurity, structural and racial injustice – of course it is. But it’s also about a fundamental lack of respect,” he will say.

Modernising the curriculum to abolish the “snobbery” of attitudes towards the “academic/vocational divide” and ensure young people have a grounding in both will also be part of Labour’s strategy.

“A snobbery that too often extends into adulthood. Raising its ugly head when it comes to inequalities at work – in pay, promotions, opportunities to progress,” Sir Keir will add.