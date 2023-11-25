Labour ‘unlikely’ to ever meet £28bn a year green pledge

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Labour’s pledge to spend £28bn a year on its flagship green economic policy is unlikely to ever be met because of the state of the public finances, according to senior party sources.

Labour’s “green prosperity plan” promised to pour the money into climate-friendly investments every year until 2030 if it wins the next election.

But it was already watered down by the shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves earlier this year – after she blamed that Tories for “crashing the economy”.

At the time she said she would always prioritise being economically responsible.

The plan, announced at the Labour conference two years ago, is designed to reap the benefits of a ‘net zero’ future.

Initially, Labour planned to spend £28biion a year from the moment it entered government.

Ms Reeves later amended that to say the party would “ramp up” to that figure by 2027.

Now there are major doubts at the top of party that that level of investment will ever be met, a source close to Labour leader Keir Starmer told the BBC.

The party’s ‘rules’ for responsible management of the economy - which include a promise to get debt falling within five years - are seen as the "North Star", more important than any individual policy.

The green promise, Labour’s biggest spending pledge, would require more than £100bn borrowing.

It has come under fire over fears that the scale of borrowing would drive up interest rates.

The chancellor Jeremy Hunt has accused Labour of planning to “fuel” inflation with the plans.

In June Ms Reeves insisted Labour would “ramp up” to the £28bn figure. “We will get to the £28bn – it will be in the second half of the first parliament. But we will get to that £28bn,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

She said that in the last two years, “the Tories have crashed our economy”. She told the BBC: “As a result, interest rates have gone up 12 times, [and] inflation is now at 8.7 per cent.”