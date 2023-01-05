‘Like a Dalek’: Keir Starmer hit by sound issues in first major speech of the year

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Keir Starmer has battled with sound issues in his first major speech of the year, drawing comparisons with a “Dalek” before his microphone cut out completely.

The Labour leader was speaking in Stratford, east London, a day after prime minister Rishi Sunak set out his own vision for the country.

Outlining his own blueprint for Britain, Sir Keir vowed that a future Labour government would not “spend our way out” of the “mess” inherited from the Conservatives.

But in the live clips broadcast by the BBC and Sky News, the audio was frequently distorted, rendering parts of Sir Keir’s speech hard to follow.

Less than five minutes into the oration, the audio on the broadcast cut out entirely, prompting the BBC to apologise to its viewers and both broadcasters to narrate over the top of the video, as Sir Keir continued to speak noiselessly.

The Labour Party has said that the technological fault lay with broadcasters – which typically share “pooled” footage captured by one outlet – rather than with the party itself.

The sound issues did not go unnoticed by viewers, with comedian Friz Frizzle writing on Twitter: “Keir Starmer giving his speech live from inside a Dalek, I guess.”

However, the substance and delivery of the Labour leader’s speech were widely well-received by commentators and journalists.

More follows...