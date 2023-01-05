What on earth was that speech about? That’s what most people were thinking after Rishi Sunak delivered his New Year reset. The PM served us a five-point pledge card, which promised to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, tackle NHS waiting lists and legislate against small boats.

All things one suspects that have been thrown up consistently in focus groups, which is why making a speech now based on the “people’s priorities” was a tactically smart manouvre. Owning the new year agenda with a list of things deemed to be top of mind for the Great British electorate – and cleverly setting a benchmark where possibly three out of five targets are dead certs to be achieved.

But should we consider this a success? Did it help give shape to Sunak’s purpose as PM? Did it give us insight into the mission of this government; did it help those all important undecided voters think twice about this technocratic premiere? Not really.