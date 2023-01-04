Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has promised to turn the economy around, cut NHS waiting lists and stop migrant boats crossing the English Channel before the general election expected in 2024.

The Conservative prime minister attempted to reset his premiership by pledging to deliver on five major “people’s priorities” during the current parliament.

Mr Sunak vowed to half current inflation levels, reduce government debt and get the UK economy back to growth – despite a lengthy recession expected to grip Britain during the cost of living crisis.

He also promised to “stop the boats”, saying the Tories would pass new laws to thwart Channel crossings and ensure “that if you come to this country illegally, you are detained and swiftly removed”.

Under huge pressure to address the crisis engulfing the NHS, the PM also pledged to cut waiting lists so “people will get the care they need more quickly”.

Speaking in London, Mr Sunak said “We will halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists, and stop the boats. Those are the people’s priorities. They are your government’s priorities. And we will either have achieved them or not.”

Urging the public to judge him on delivery, he added: “No tricks, no ambiguity – we’re either delivering for you or we’re not. We will rebuild trust in politics through action, or not at all. So, I ask you to judge us on the effort that we put in, and the results we achieve.”

Amid warnings from senior doctors that the NHS is on a knife edge, Mr Sunak claimed his administration was taking “urgent action” to solve the current waiting times – pointing to funding to discharge more people into social care.

“People are understandable anxious when they see ambulances queueing outside hospitals”, he said – saying the NHS was now working “urgently” on plans to help A&E and ambulance services.

The government has blamed high numbers of flu cases, Covid and Strep A fears for the pressures the NHS faced over Christmas, but health leaders have warned that the problems are longstanding. “Covid has had an impact ... [but] it’s not an excuse,” Mr Sunak said.

On the economy, Mr Sunak said he expected to be able to half inflation and see GDP growth by the end of 2023. Inflation is already forecast to fall by more than half this year – falling to 3.8 per cent by the final quarter – but the Office of Budgetary Responsibility (OBR).

Despite Liz Truss’s disastrous dash for growth through tax cuts during her six weeks at No 10, Mr Sunak pledged to reduce tax on working people as soon as possible.

The prime minister said he would help more people back into work to boost productivity and growth, said he wanted to “do away” with the idea that some communities will “never get better”.

During the PM’s speech, he also touched on the need to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour and crack down on “career criminals”, but did not suggest there would be any new funding for the police.

“We’re got to reduce reoffending … And we’ve got to beat addiction. Because heroin and crack addicts account for almost half of all robberies,” he said.

Mr Sunak admitted much of the public were “looking ahead to 2023 with apprehension”, but vowed to work “night and day” to build a better future “that restores optimism, hope and pride in Britain”.