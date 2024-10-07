Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Sue Gray has resigned as Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, saying that “intense commentary” around her position had become a “distraction”.

The special adviser became a household name in 2022 when she headed a report into the Partygate scandal, criticising Boris Johnson and the Conservative government of the time.

Ms Gray was given the influential position of Downing Street chief when Labour came into power in July. However, her resignation means she will have held the role for less than 100 days.

Replacing her is Morgan McSweeney, a close ally of Sir Keir who played a key strategic role in both the prime minister’s Labour leadership campaign and subsequent general election victory.

Morgan McSweeney leaves Downing Street in August ( Tayfun Salci/LNP/Shutterstock )

Confirming her resignation, Ms Gray said: “It has been an honour to take on the role of chief of staff, and to play my part in the delivery of a Labour government”

“However, in recent weeks it has become clear to me that intense commentary around my position risked becoming a distraction to the government’s vital work of change.”

She will be taking on a new government role as the prime minister’s envoy for the regions and nations.

Sir Keir’s reshuffle reportedly ends a long-running struggle between Ms Gray and Mr McSweeney, who are believed to have been at odds during Labour’s short time in power. Party sources have downplayed this tension.

Who else has Keir Starmer brought in during the reshuffle?

Although headlines were dominated by news of Ms Gray’s resignation, there were more high-level job changes in government around the same time.

James Lyons joins as director of strategic communications. The former newspaper journalist and PR expert became a communications chief for the NHS in 2017, rising to a director role. Before this, he had worked at the Daily Mirror and Sunday Times.

Sue Gray leaves after giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 inquiry hearing (PA) ( PA Wire )

Last year, he started a communications role at TikTok, the Chinese-owned social media company.

Two new deputy chiefs of staff will also join the team: Vidhya Alakeson and Jill Cuthbertson. Ms Alakeson was Sir Keir’s director of external relations in opposition, and had been working in No 10 as political director since Labour’s general election win.

Ms Cutherbertson is another close ally of Sir Keir, entering No 10 as director of government relations before her new promotion.

Finally, Ninjeri Pandit becomes principal private secretary. The former NHS executive joined No 10 to focus on health-related policy. Her new role will see her play a key role in running Sir Keir’s private office.