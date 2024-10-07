✕ Close Sue Gray quits: Defence secretary says Labour cabinet is ‘most unified’ he’s ever served in

Defence secretary John Healey has branded Sue Gray a “lightning rod for criticism” following a political fallout that saw the former chief of staff quit Downing Street.

During the media morning round, the minister said Sir Keir Starmer’s administration owes Ms Gray for her “massive role” in helping it prepare for office but respected her decision to step aside.

The former senior civil servant quit after fearing she was “becoming a distraction” as pressure grows on the prime minister ahead of his first budget.

With the clock ticking toward his first 100 days, the loss of Ms Gray – who the PM recruited to ensure he could drive through his policies through Whitehall once in power – is a major blow for Sir Keir Starmer.

Rachel Reeves is due to deliver her first Budget on October 30 and used her conference speech last month to warn of “tough decisions”, but rejected a return to austerity.

But the chancellor is reportedly expected to axe plans for a tax raid on pension savings after No 11 warned the move could be unfair to public sector workers.

Senior Treasury officials told Ms Reeves that reducing 40 per cent of tax relief on higher earners could hit those with lower incomes.