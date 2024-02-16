Keir Starmer paid almost £100k in tax last year, summary of returns shows

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Keir Starmer paid £99,431 in tax last year, according to a summary of his returns released by the Labour Party.

The summary showed nearly half the total - £44,308 - was paid in income tax while the Labour leader also handed over £52,688 in capital gains following the sale of a field in December 2022 partly owned by himself and partly owned by his father’s estate.

It was previously reported that Mr Starmer had sold a plot of land he had bought in the 1990s for his parents, who used it to care for neglected donkeys.

Reports at the time put the sale at £400,000. According to the latest tax summary, Mr Starmer gained £275,739 from the land sale.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has released a summary of his latest tax return (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak published a summary of his own tax affairs earlier this month, showing that he paid £163,364 in tax on a total income of £432,884.

The PM also paid £359,240 in tax on around £1.8m in capital gains from a US-based investment fund.

It was the second time he has published details of his earnings since entering No 10 in October 2022 after replacing Liz Truss.

Similarly to Mr Sunak, the Labour leader published “a summary” of his UK taxable income, capital gains and tax paid over the last tax year as reported to HM Revenue & Customs, prepared by his chartered accountants.

The one-page document showed that he earned £79,098 as an MP, with an added salary of £49,193 for his role as leader of the opposition, bringing his income to £128,291.