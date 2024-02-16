Labour’s Gen Kitchen overturns 19,000 Tory majority to win Wellingborough by-election

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Labour has won the Wellingborough by-election, with candidate Gen Kitchen overturning a Tory majority of 19,000 in the seat.

The 28-year-old secured 13,844 votes, beating Tory candidate Helen Harrison by a margin of more than 6,000.

The win is a huge boost for Sir Keir Starmer, with the seat last turning red in Sir Tony Blair’s 1997 election win. Party figures believe winning Wellingborough puts the Labour leader on course for a landslide win in the general election expected this autumn.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer campaigns with the party’s candidate Gen Kitchen (PA)

Labour sources pointed to the huge 28.5 per cent swing from the Tories to Labour, the second largest swing from Tory to Labour at a by-election since the Second World War, saying that if the trend was replicated at a general election the Tories would hold just four seats. The result is also the largest drop in the Conservative vote share ever in a by-election, surpassing Christchurch in 1993.

And the back to back losses mean the Conservatives have suffered more by-election defeats in this Parliament than any previous government since the 1960s, surpassing the eight defeats experienced by John Major between 1992 and 1997.

And, just hours after confirmation Britain has fallen into a recession, it marks another major blow for Rishi Sunak, whose premiership has been rocked by a series of devastating by-election losses.

The by-election was called after disgraced ex-MP Peter Bone was booted out of parliament for indecently exposing himself to a staff member and trapping him in a hotel bathroom.

Mr Sunak’s hopes of retaining the seat, which has been held by the Conservatives since 2005, were shattered by the selection of Ms Harrison, Mr Bone’s partner of several years.

Local activists also complained of a lack of support from Tory HQ, with Labour figures accusing the party of effectively giving up during the campaign.

Rishi Sunak is under growing pressure from backbench MPs to turn the party’s fortunes around (iStock/Getty)

The latest by-election defeat will see Mr Sunak come under fresh pressure from backbench MPs to turn the party’s fortunes around. Tories are growing increasingly nervous, with the party lagging 20 points behind Labour in the polls and a general election looming.

The devastating result came just hours after Mr Sunak suffered a devastating loss in Kingswood, the seat vacated by Chris Skidmore, who resigned in protest at the government’s plans to boost North Sea oil and gas drilling.

Sir Keir said the “fantastic” results in Kingswood and Wellingborough show “people want change and are ready to put their faith in a changed Labour Party to deliver it”.

He said: "By winning in these Tory strongholds, we can confidently say that Labour is back in the service of working people and we will work tirelessly to deliver for them.

"The Tories have failed. Rishi’s recession proves that. That’s why we’ve seen so many former Conservative voters switching directly to this changed Labour Party.

"Those who gave us their trust in Kingswood and Wellingborough, and those considering doing so, can be safe in the knowledge that we will spend every day working to get Britain’s future back.”

The victories give Labour a much-needed boost after a difficult week following a u-turn on its flagship pledge to spend £28 billion a year on green projects and an antisemitism row that forced the party to drop its candidate for the Rochdale by-election on February 29.

The prime minister will also be concerned by strong performances for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK in both seats, with the party securing enough votes to deprive the Tories of a win in Kingswood.

In Wellingborough, former MEP Ben Habib came third, winning 3,919 votes, compared with Tory candidate Ms Harrison on 7,408.