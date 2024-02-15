Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sunak braced for double poll blow as recession puts his economic plans ‘in tatters’

Labour taunted the prime minister that his promise to grow the economy is ‘in tatters’ as the UK slips into recession

Kate Devlin
Thursday 15 February 2024 18:47
Comments
UK officially in recession after latest GDP figures

Rishi Sunak faces setting a near sixty year record for by-election losses after official figures showed the UK economy has entered recession.

The Conservatives were dealt a heavy blow by worse than expected data which showed that the economy shrank for six months in the last half of the year.

Mr Sunak’s party will have secured the largest number of defeats in a single parliament since the 1960s if voters reject the Conservatives in either the Northamptonshire constituency of Wellingborough or Kingswood, in Gloucestershire.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in