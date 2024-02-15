Sunak braced for double poll blow as recession puts his economic plans ‘in tatters’
Labour taunted the prime minister that his promise to grow the economy is ‘in tatters’ as the UK slips into recession
Rishi Sunak faces setting a near sixty year record for by-election losses after official figures showed the UK economy has entered recession.
The Conservatives were dealt a heavy blow by worse than expected data which showed that the economy shrank for six months in the last half of the year.
Mr Sunak’s party will have secured the largest number of defeats in a single parliament since the 1960s if voters reject the Conservatives in either the Northamptonshire constituency of Wellingborough or Kingswood, in Gloucestershire.
