Keir Starmer has been warned not to “cosy up to the White House" as a new poll shows nearly two in three Labour voters believe he should build closer economic and security ties to Europe as Donald Trump returns to power.

The same proportion of Labour voters, 67 per cent, say they are “worried” about the impact of Mr Trump’s presidency. The findings will pile pressure on Sir Keir to accelerate talks to improve UK-EU relations as the world braces itself for Mr Trump’s second term.

The Savanta poll, commissioned by the Liberal Democrats, also found nearly half of voters, 47 per cent, are concerned that Nigel Farage’s close ties with Mr Trump risk undermining the UK’s national interests.

open image in gallery Two-thirds of Labour voters back closer post-Brexit ties with Europe given Donald Trump’s presidency ( Getty )

That figure was even higher among Labour voters, at 61 per cent. The prime minister has promised to fix Britain’s damaged relationship with the European Union for the benefit of “generations to come”.

But he has faced criticism for the slow pace of talks, and for rejecting a Brussels-backed youth mobility scheme to allow the under-30s to live and work in the EU.

The new poll found 64 per cent of those who voted Labour at last year’s general election agree that the UK should build closer “economic and security ties with Europe” given Trump’s imminent arrival in the White House.

Calum Miller, Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesperson, said: “We all know what Donald Trump’s leadership looked like last time: inconstant, unreliable, occasionally menacing.

“It’s no wonder voters are worried about how he’ll impact our national security - not to mention their pockets.

“A clear majority of the people who put Labour in power want action to support our economy and security in the wake of Trump, and that means forging closer ties with Europe. Keir Starmer must listen to them and accelerate talks with Europe.”

open image in gallery The prime minister has promised to fix Britain’s damaged relationship with the European Union for the benefit of ‘generations to come’ (Niall Carson/PA) ( PA Archive )

Naomi Smith, chief executive of campaign group Best for Britain, said: "The Labour government's number one mission is to deliver economic growth, and beneficial alignment with our largest trading partner in the EU is crucial to achieving that goal. British businesses, particularly our SMEs, are being held back by Brexit red tape and consumers are paying the price with higher prices and less choice.

“Best for Britain research consistently shows that a closer trading relationship with Europe is voters' preferred choice, and not just with those who backed Labour in 2024. Even in the most heavily Leave-voting areas, people know that the status quo isn't working.”

Molly Scott Cato, professor of economics and vice chair of European Movement UK said: "We don't know what the next 4 years will bring. But it's clear that the imperative for us to renew ties with our friends in Europe stronger than ever. With Putin on the doorstep of Europe and Trump's threat to withdraw from Nato, we need to stay close to our geographic and cultural neighbours and friends.

"As Trump threatens tariffs against the EU, there are hints that Starmer may seek appeasement with the Trump White House. Choosing to cosy up to Trump’s administration would be economically misguided, since trade lost with the EU is much larger than the reduction on our trade with the US that tariffs would cause.”

Savanta interviewed 2,205 UK adults between 10 and 12 January 2025.

Labour and Reform have been approached for comment.