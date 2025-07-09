Starmer opens the door for wealth tax raid as he ducks questions at PMQs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has opened the door for the Labour government to unleash both wealth taxes and an extension of stealth taxes in a bid to balance the books following his welfare U-turns.

The prime minister appeared to fall into a trap laid by Tory leader Kemi Badenoch during PMQs when she pressed him on concerns over the public finances.

Asked whether he could guarantee he would keep the manifesto pledge of not increasing income tax, VAT or employee national insurance contributions, he gave a one word answer: “Yes!”

But with trade unions joining former Labour leader Lord Kinnock in demanding that the books are balanced with wealth taxes, Sir Keir refused to rule them out when pressed by the Tory leader.

While chancellor Rachel Reeves has so far resisted the proposal, the government has been hit by £5bn in extra spending from its U-turn over disability benefits last week and another £1.25bn in extra spending from the winter fuel U-turn.

Ms Reeves has ruled out further borrowing but a report by the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) on Tuesday warned that the U-turns had left the UK economy “vulnerable”.

Pressing on the issue in the Commons, Ms Badenoch asked: “What is more worrying is that now he's flirting with Neil Kinnock demand for a wealth tax. Let's be honest about what that means. This is a tax on all of our constituents, savings, on their houses, on their pensions. It would be a tax on aspiration. Will the prime minister rule this out?”

Instead of the earlier direct response he gave on income tax, VAT and national insurance rises earlier, the prime minister appeared to duck the question.

He said: “We will not be asking for [Tory] advice. What we did in the budget was stabilise the economy through the measures taken by the chancellor. What does that link to? For interest rate cuts for mortgage holders. That's hugely important, because what happened on the Liz Truss mini budget.”

“So no, we don't need lessons from them”, the PM added.

And asked if it is still the government’s policy to unfreeze income tax thresholds, Sir Keir said: “No prime minister is going to write the budget in advance, but we are absolutely fixed on our fiscal rules”.

At the last budget, Ms Reeves promised to end the freeze income tax thresholds after 2028.

But if it were extended to the end of the parliament, it could bring in billions for the Treasury as workers are dragged into higher tax bands as earnings rise. By 2028, around two million workers are expected to have been dragged into higher bands already.

Pressed on the issue after PMQs, the prime minister’s spokesperson repeatedly refused to say whether the government plans to go back on the chancellor’s promise to unfreeze tax thresholds.

“As you know, tax decisions are taken at the budget”, he said. “I’m not going to comment on tax speculation ahead of a fiscal event.”

When the previous Conservative government introduced the freeze on tax thresholds, Labour - in opposition - dubbed the move a “stealth tax”.

Last week, an embarrassing climbdown on welfare saw the government’s benefits reforms gutted almost entirely. Savings from the bill were slashed from £5bn to nothing, leaving a gaping hole in the public finances which ministers are now scrambling to fill.

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “The prime minister emphatically ruled out any rises in income tax, NI or VAT. But he wouldn’t repeat the promise his chancellor made in the autumn to lift the freeze on income tax thresholds. He also refused to rule out a retirement tax and wealth taxes. The only reasonable conclusion is that a toxic cocktail of Labour tax rises are coming in the autumn budget.”