UK politics live: Starmer to face PMQs as migrant crisis deal with Macron still hangs in the balance
Paris says president looking forward to working ‘constructively’ with UK over Channel small boat crossings
Sir Keir Starmer is set to face tough questions in the Commons shortly as his key migrant deal with France still hangs in the balance.
The prime minister is expected to face PMQs on the second day of Emmanuel Macron ’s state visit to the UK.
Sir Keir and the French president are expected to hold crunch talks at No 10 today, as the UK pushes France to do more to stop migrant crossings.
The Prime Minister hopes to strike a “one in, one out” deal to send small boat migrants back to the continent, in exchange for the UK accepting asylum seekers in Europe who have a British link.
Their spouses, Brigitte Macron and Lady Victoria Starmer, will have tea and a tour of Downing Street together, followed by all four having lunch.
Earlier in the morning, Macron was pictured speaking with the King as he was shown around Windsor Castle’s gardens.
Alongside Downing Street talks, Sir Keir and Mr Macron are also expected to attend a reception with UK and French businesses and an event at the British Museum on Wednesday.
Macron not invited to watch PMQs
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
Emmanuel Macron, who has been in the UK since yesterday for an official state visit, has not been invited to PMQs today, it is understood.
The French president addressed Parliament yesterday - where he said Britain and France must "shoulder the burden of European security” together.
But instead of being invited back to watch the weekly clash between Sir Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch, Mr Macron will be waiting in the wings ready for a bilateral meeting with the UK PM, set to take place at around 1.15pm.
As the prime minister gears up to field difficult questions about the state of the public finances and his grip on Britain's borders, there's a high chance Sir Keir isn't overly keen on having the French president sitting in the audience.
Resident doctors announce strike dates
Resident doctors will strike from 7am on July 25 to 7am on July 30, the BMA has confirmed.
In a statement, the BMA said they had met with the health secretary on Tuesday and made “every attempt” to avoid strike action.
In a statement, BMA resident doctors committee co-chairs Dr Melissa Ryan and Dr Ross Nieuwoudt said: “Unfortunately, the Government has stated that it will not negotiate on pay, wanting to focus on non-pay elements without suggesting what these might be. Without a credible offer to keep us on the path to restore our pay, we have no choice but to call strikes.
“No doctor wants to strike, and these strikes don’t have to go ahead. If Mr Streeting can seriously come to the table in the next two weeks we can ensure that no disruption is caused. The Government knows what is needed to avert strikes. The choice is theirs.”
King shows Macron Windsor Castle Gardens
Wednesday marks the second day of Emmanuel Macron’s state visit.
The French president began his morning with a private visit to St George’s Chapel in Windsor - where he is being hosted by the King - to lay flowers on the Tomb of Queen Elizabeth II.
He was then pictured being shown around the Windsor Castle Gardens with Charles.
Later, Mr Macron will visit Imperial College London before meeting Starmer at No 10 to hold talks on migrant crossings.
Starmer to face PMQs
Sir Keir Starmer is still expected to face his weekly questions in the Commons today.
The prime minister has been busy hosting the French president this week, who is in the UK for a state visit.
But Starmer will take time out of his busy schedule to face the opposition at midday.
We will bring you the latest updates here.
Wes Streeting warns doctors ‘the public will not forgive you’ as NHS strike chaos looms
Wes Streeting has warned doctors that “the public will not forgive you” as the NHS faces months of strike chaos.
The health secretary said that a pay rise is not an option after doctors in England voted in favour of industrial action, which could see walkouts last until January next year.
He also accused them of “squandering an opportunity by striking” instead of working with him to improve working conditions, warning: “You will not find another health and social care secretary as sympathetic to resident doctors as me”.
