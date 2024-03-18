Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Trade secretary Kemi Badenoch has insisted that the party “works very well together” despite reports of an internal plot to oust Rishi Sunak.

Ms Badenoch said on Monday infighting was “just part and parcel of politics” and that we “need to move away from disagreements being portrayed as plots or rows”.

“The facts are that the party works very well together,” she told LBC. “Yes of course, there will be some people who are unhappy, I’m not going to deny that.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has urged colleagues to ‘stick to the plan’ (PA Wire)

The cabinet minister also dismissed the row over Tory donor Frank Hester’s alleged comments about Diane Abbott as “trivial” and said the businessman - who donated £10m to the Conservative party last year - should not have the money returned.

When asked if the party should return the money, Ms Badenoch said: “I’m actually quite surprised that people suggest this. This was something that happened five years ago. He wasn’t talking to Diane Abbott. It wasn’t even really about Diane Abbott. He used her in a reference that was completely unacceptable. He’s apologised for it.

“I think that it is far more important that we accept the apology and not moving on is taking too much attention away from what is actually meaningful to the people around the country.”

She added: “Now, this is trivial Nick. I’m sorry, but I really do believe it is.”

More follows....