Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch attacks LGBT magazine in parliament

Minister uses first parliamentary appearance in role to blast PinkNews founder

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Wednesday 26 October 2022 13:20
<p>Kemi Badenoch, the government’s equalities minister</p>

Kemi Badenoch, the government’s equalities minister

(UK Parliament)

Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch has used her first parliamentary appearance in the role to attack the editor of an LGBT+ magazine.

Speaking in the Commons on her first full day in the job Ms Badenoch accused the founder of PinkNews of wanting to "insult or accuse" her.

She also made false claims about the publication's legal history – the second time the minister has used her government platform single out a critical journalist.

PinkNews has been highly critical of Ms Badenoch's record on LGBT rights, describing her in an article about her appointment as "vehemently anti-trans".

In a post on social media on Tuesday PinkNews chief executive Ben Cohen had said Ms Badenoch's appointment was one "many LGBTQ+ campaigners feared", citing her abstention on same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland and record on trans rights.

Ms Badenoch was asked to respond “to the allegations made yesterday following her appointment by Ben Cohen of PinkNews” during an appearance in the Commons on Wednesday. She did not address any of the specific points, but said:

"I'm afraid that this particular individual is someone who uses Twitter as a tool for defamation. He has even been sued by the honourable member of Edinburgh West.

"What I would like to say, Mr Speaker, as we do begin a new era of equality, is that the Equality Act is a shield not a sword. It is there to protect people of all characteristics, whether they're young or old, male or female, black or white, gay or straight.

"We are running a compassionate equality strategy, and we should not be distracted by people who use Twitter as a way to insult or accuse Members of Parliament. Before we come to Prime Minister."

The minister's claim that the magazine's editor was sued by the MP for Edinburgh West, Liberal Democrat Christine Jardine, is false. The Independent has approached the Government Equalities Office for comment on why Ms Badenoch made the claim.

In February 2021 Ms Badenoch was widely criticised for launching a public diatribe against a journalist at the outlet HuffPo who approached her for comment on an article. The incident led to a formal complaint to the Cabinet Office.

During Ms Badenoch's previous tenure as an equalities minister she met with anti-trans campaigners, while the government ditched planned reforms of the gender recognition act and a full ban on LGBT conversion therapy.

She also raised eyebrows after putting up homemade signs sex-segregating unisex toilets at the venue of her failed leadership campaign launch – an apparent nod to opposition to gender neutral toilets.

PinkNews has been approached for comment.

