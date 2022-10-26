Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New prime minister Rishi Sunak has started forming his top team, with big names such as Jacob Rees-Mogg announcing their departure to the backbenches.

Standing in Downing Street on Tuesday after meeting the King, Mr Sunak vowed to fix the “mistakes” of Liz Truss's leadership and braced the nation for “difficult decisions” ahead.

The freshly-appointed Conservative leader warned the UK is facing a “profound economic crisis” in his first speech.

His criticism of Ms Truss’s brief and chaotic tenure came just over an hour after the outgoing PM defended her botched economic strategy in her farewell speech from Downing Street.

Mr Sunak said his predecessor, whose 49 days in office made her the shortest-lasting PM in history, was “not wrong” to want to drive up growth, describing it as a “noble aim”.

Among the Cabinet ministers who have already stepped down is business secretary Mr Rees-Mogg, the former leader of the House of Commons, who said he was happy to support the new prime minister from the backbenches but conceded he would not get a job in the new top team.

Brandon Lewis, one of the longest-serving cabinet ministers, said he was out as justice secretary as he vowed to support Mr Sunak from the backbenches.

Rishi Sunak has only been an MP for seven years – two fewer than David Cameron when he became PM (Press Association Images)

Senior Tory MP Huw Merriman said the government may be “more boring” under the stewardship of the new prime minister but he thinks “that's what people want”, as “we've had enough excitement”.

Here’s the full list of who’s in and who’s out in Cabinet as appointments are made this afternoon:

Who’s In?

Chancellor - Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt has been re-appointed as chancellor (Downing Street)

Jeremy Hunt has been re-appointed as Chancellor, Downing Street has said.

He replaced Kwasi Kwarteng in the role following the disastrous mini-Budget and went on to scrap most of the new measures.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury - John Glen

John Glen will be the new chief secretary to the Treasury under Rishi Sunak.

He was economic secretary to the Treasury from September 2021 until July 2022.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster - Oliver Dowden

Oliver Dowden is the new chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster (Downing Street)

MP Oliver Dowden has been appointed as chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

The role is the second most senior minister in the Cabinet after the prime minister and the holder must administer the estates and rents of the Duchy of Lancaster.

Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister - Dominic Raab

Dominic Raab returns as justice secretary (Downing Street)

Dominic Raab is back as justice secretary and has been appointed deputy prime minister, Downing Street has announced.

He held the same role from September 2021 until September this year.

Chief Whip - Simon Hart

Simon Hart has been appointed as the new Chief Whip in Rishi Sunak’s government (Downing Street)

Simon Hart has been appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip).

Before this he was Wales secretary from December 2019 until July this year.

Foreign Secretary - James Cleverly

James Cleverly has been re-appointed as foreign secretary (Downing Street)

James Cleverly has been re-appointed as the foreign secretary, according to Downing Street.

He was previously education secretary from July to September this year.

Defence Secretary - Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace has been re-appointed as Secretary of State for Defence (Downing Street)

Ben Wallace MP is back as defence secretary in Rishi Sunak’s government.

He was originally appointed in the role on July 24 2019 so held the position through all of the Covid lockdowns.

Minister of State (Minister without Portfolio) in the Cabinet Office - Gavin Williamson

Gavin Williamson will be the new minister of state in the Cabinet Office, according to No 10.

He was education secretary from July 2019 until September 2021 over all three of the nationwide lockdowns due to Covid.

Home Secretary - Suella Braverman

Suella Braverman has been re-appointed as home secretary (Downing Street)

Suella Braverman has been re-appointed as home secretary six days after her exit over a security breach.

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport - Michelle Donelan

Michelle Donelan has now been re-appointed as secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, according to Downing Street.

Previously she was briefly the education secretary and before that she held the role of minister for higher and further education from September 2021 to July 2022.

Business Secretary - Grant Shapps

Grant Shapps has been appointed as secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy in Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet.

Grant Shapps has been appointed as business secretary (Downing Street)

He had a very short stint as secretary of state for the Home Department from October 19 to 25 2022. Prior to that he was transport secretary from July 2019 to September 2022, when transport was severely affected due to the pandemic.

Lord Privy Seal and Leader of the House of Lords - Lord True CBE

Lord True has been re-appointed as lord privy seal and leader of the House of Lords, according to Downing Street.

He was previously minister of state at the Cabinet Office between February 14 2020 and September 6 2022.

Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House of Commons - Penny Mordaunt

Penny Mordaunt MP has been re-appointed as lord president of the Council, and leader of the House of Commons.

Ms Mordaunt ran against Rishi Sunak for prime minister but dropped out of the leadership race on Monday.

Penny Mordaunt has been re-appointed as Lord President of the Council, and Leader of the House of Commons (Downing Street)

Attorney General - Victoria Prentis

Victoria Prentis has been appointed Attorney General, according to No 10.

She was elected as Conservative MP for Banbury in 2015. Prior to the Attorney General role, she was minister of state for the Department of Work and Pensions.

Education Secretary - Gillian Keegan

Gillian Keegan is the new education secretary (Downing Street)

Gillian Keegan has been appointed as education secretary in the Cabinet.

She replaces Kit Malthouse who was education secretary under Liz Truss and was the fifth person to hold the role in 12 months.

Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office

Jeremy Quin MP has been appointed paymaster general, and minister for the Cabinet Office.

The MP for Horsham was previously minister of state at the Home Office before taking on this new role in the Cabinet.

Levelling Up Secretary - Michael Gove

Michael Gove is the new Levelling Up Secretary (Downing Street)

Michael Gove returns to the Cabinet as Levelling Up Secretary, Minister for Intergovernmental Relations after being dramatically sacked by Boris Johnson in July, Downing Street confirmed.

International Trade Secretary and Minister for Women and Equalities - Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch has been re-appointed as secretary of state for international trade and president of the Board of Trade.

She is also taking up the position of Minister for Women and Equalities, according to Downing Street.

Transport Secretary - Mark Harper

Mark Harper is the new transport secretary (Downing Street)

Mark Harper MP is the new transport secretary, according to Downing Street.

Previously roles he’s held include Chief Whip from May 2015 until July 2016 and minister for disabled people from July 2014 until May 2015.

Northern Ireland Secretary - Chris Heaton-Harris

Chris Heaton-Harris MP has been re-appointed as secretary of state for Northern Ireland.

He was previously Chief Whip from February to September 2022.

Scotland Secretary - Alister Jack

Alister Jack MP has been re-appointed as secretary of state for Scotland.

He has held the same position since July 2017. Mr Jack was elected as Scottish Conservative MP for Dumfries and Galloway in June 2017.

Wales Secretary - David TC Davies

MP David TC Davies has been newly appointed as secretary of state for Wales.

He held the position of parliamentary under-secretary of state for Wales from December 2019 until October this year.

Minister of State (Minister for Immigration) in the Home Office - Robert Jenrick

Robert Jenrick is the new minister of state in the Home Office and will attend Cabinet.

Previously he was minister of state in the Department of Health and Social Care.

Who’s Out?

Business Secretary - Jacob Reese-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Jacob Rees-Mogg quit as business secretary after conceding he would not get a job in Rishi Sunak's Cabinet despite recanting his claim the new prime minister was a “socialist”.

The old ally of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss was the first to acknowledge on Tuesday that he was out as the newly appointed Conservative leader began a government shake-up.

A source close to Mr Rees-Mogg told the PA news agency: “He knows he was very close to the previous two regimes and it didn't seem likely he was going to be appointed in the new Cabinet.”

Work and Pensions Secretary - Chloe Smith

Chloe Smith will return to the backbenches (AFP via Getty Images)

Chloe Smith, who backed Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest, said she is out as work and pensions secretary.

In a tweet, outgoing work and pensions secretary Chloe Smith said: “It has been a privilege to serve as the secretary of state for work and pensions and I would like to thank all of the brilliant staff at DWP for their dedication to helping people into work and protecting the most vulnerable.”

Chief Whip - Wendy Morton

Chief whip Wendy Morton (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

Wendy Morton has revealed she is no longer chief whip and is returning to the backbenches under Rishi Sunak's new government.

She tweeted: “Heading to the back benches from where I will continue to represent the constituents, businesses and communities of Aldridge-Brownhills.”

Education secretary - Kit Malthouse

Kit Malthouse served under Boris Johnson while he was London mayor (Getty Images)

Kit Malthouse is out as education secretary, a source close to the MP told the PA news agency.

The former policing minister is a close ally of Boris Johnson, serving under him as deputy mayor for policing from 2008 to 2012.

Welsh secretary - Robert Buckland

Welsh Secretary Robert Buckland has told people to ‘remain calm’ (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

Robert Buckland said he is leaving as Welsh secretary at his request.

He said: “It has been an honour to serve as secretary of state for Wales, and to have served four prime ministers as solicitor general, justice minister & Lord Chancellor.”

Party Chairman - Jake Berry

Conservative Party chairman Sir Jake Berry (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Announcing his departure from the role of Conservative Party chairman, Jake Berry tweeted: “It has been an honour to serve as the Conservative Party chairman, but all good things must come to an end.

“I relish the opportunity to serve our great party and my constituents from the backbenches once again.”

Environment Secretary - Ranil Jayawardena

Former environment secretary Ranil Jayawardena (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Environment secretary Ranil Jayawardena announced he would be stepping down. Writing to Rishi Sunak he said: “I know that you wish for a new team to join you in HM government, so I write to stand aside.”

Levelling Up - Simon Clarke

Levelling up and housing secretary Simon Clarke has also announced his resignation (AFP via Getty Images)

Levelling up and housing secretary Simon Clarke has also announced his resignation. The former chief secretary at the treasury worked alongside Rishi Sunak when he was chancellor.

Announcing his departure, Mr Clarke tweeted: “It has been a great privilege to serve as secretary of state @luhc, working alongside some terrific people to #LevelUp our communities.”