Liz Truss doubles down on disastrous ‘growth’ plan in farewell speech

No contrition from outgoing prime minister – despite failure of 49-day premiership which crashed the economy and shredded public trust

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Tuesday 25 October 2022 10:34
(Getty Images)

An unrepentant Liz Truss has delivered her final speech at No 10 after just 49 days in office, urging her successor Rishi Sunak to stick to her plans for low taxes and higher growth.

In a short speech, the outgoing prime minister stuck to the message of her premiership – before walking up Downing Street with her family and being driven through the famous gates.

“We simply cannot afford to be a low growth country where the government takes up an increasing share of our national wealth,” she told her party.

Ms Truss also said she would remain in parliament, saying she is looking forward to “continuing to serve South West Norfolk from the backbenches”.

She has been forced out after just seven weeks in power – making her the shortest-serving prime minister in history – after her disastrous min-budget crashed the economy and shredded public trust.

Mr Sunak takes over with the majority of Tory MPs eager to unite around yet another new leader – but facing the poisoned inheritance of needing to announce huge spending cuts within days.

The former chancellor is under fire for failing to set out his blueprint, after an awkward 83-second speech when he won the Tory leadership on Monday when he took no questions.

At Buckingham Palace, the outgoing prime minister will resign formally to the King – who, shortly afterwards will invite Mr Sunak to form the next government.

