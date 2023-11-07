Watch live as parliament debates agenda set out in King Charles III’s speech

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as parliament debates the government’s legislative agenda set out in a speech by King Charles III at the state opening of parliament earlier in the day.

Rishi Sunak insisted he has “turned the corner” to put the country on a better path as he set out his pre-election stall in the King’s Speech to present challenges for Sir Keir Starmer.

In his first state opening as monarch, Charles set out legislation to mandate annual oil and gas licensing in the North Sea – which the Tories hope will draw a political dividing line with the Labour leader.

The long-term champion of environmental causes said the new fossil fuel sites will support the country’s transition to net zero by 2050 “without adding undue burdens on households”.

With a general election expected next year, the prime minister also put a series of criminal justice laws at the centre of the first King’s Speech in seven decades.

Charles, meanwhile, paid tribute to the late Queen’s “legacy of service and devotion” and said the government’s priority is making “difficult but necessary long-term decisions”.