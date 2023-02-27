EU’s Ursula von der Leyen will meet King Charles ahead of Brexit deal

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet with the King Charles at Windsor Castle on Monday afternoon, sparking a major row with the DUP and Tory hardliners.

It comes at a delicate moment, as Rishi Sunak is poised to agree a post-Brexit deal with the EU chief to resolve the ongoing row over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

If the final text is agreed at talks this lunchtime, Mr Sunak is expected to hold a press conference with Ms Von der Leyen later this afternoon before heading to the Commons to deliver a statement.

A Palace spokesperson said: “The King is pleased to meet any world leader if they are visiting Britain and it is the government’s advice that he should do so.”

Unionists in the DUP and hardline Tory Eurosceptics shared their anger over the move after it initially emerged Ms Von der Leyen was set to meet the King on Saturday, before it was cancelled for operational reasons.

The DUP’s Sammy Wilson and former Brexit minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said it risked dragging the monarchy into a political announcement, with the unionist party and some Tories expected to oppose any Brexit deal which maintains a role for EU law and courts.

Mr Wilson, the DUP’s Brexit spokesperson, said a meeting would be “a cynical use, or abuse of the king” – accusing Mr Sunak of “dragging the king into a hugely controversial political issue, not just in Northern Ireland but even within his own party”.

Jacob Rees-Mogg said it would be a mistake for Ms Von der Leyen to meet the King before MPs approve the protocol deal, following suggestions it could even be called the “Windsor Agreement”.

Mr Rees-Mogg told GB News that any meeting involving the EU leader and the King at this stage appeared to be “bouncing people” into supporting the deal “and I think that was a mistake”.

He added: “The sovereign should only be involved when things have been completed and accepted … His Majesty should not be involved until there is full support for this agreement.”

Despite the Palace saying, No 10 rejected the idea of drawing the monarchy into the Brexit deal. Mr Sunak’s official spokesman said the meeting was “fundamentally a matter for the Palace”.

Deputy PM Dominic Raab made it clear on Sunday that there was “no de facto veto” for the DUP, the unionist party that is still expected to oppose the compromise.

Mr Rees-Mogg put Mr Sunak on notice of a possible Tory revolt if the DUP does not support the deal – claiming that the support of both Boris Johnson and the DUP were vital.

He told GB News: “It will all depend on the DUP. If the DUP are against it, I think there will be quite a significant number of Conservatives who are unhappy.”

However, several senior Tory Brexiteers told The Independent they were minded to support the deal and expected Mr Sunak to sign the agreement without the backing of the DUP or European Research Group (ERG).

Former Brexit secretary David Davis said his own “instinct” was to support a deal, and that he expected a rebellion of hardliners to be limited to a few dozen hardliners. “I think the idea of 100 rebels is absolute nonsense,” he said.

The DUP, having set out seven tests, is expected to scrutinised the deal before deciding whether to support it. Leader Jefferey Donaldson said last week the outline of the deal had passed “three or four” of the tests, but had pushed Mr Sunak to go further,

Tory Brexiteers in the ERG will ask a so-called “star chamber” of lawyers to look through the deal before saying whether they will back it.

But Mark Francois, chair of the ERG, said his group would still not back the deal unless it provided for EU law to be completely “expunged” in Northern Ireland.

The hardliner told Sky News that “less of a role” for the European Court of Justice (ECJ) – but one that upholds the court as the ultimate arbiter in Brexit-related disputes – was not “good enough”, and insisted “We are not stupid.”

Sir John Major has warned “neuralgic” Tory MPs not to sabotage Mr Sunak’s deal with Brussels. The former prime minister lambasted the “pretty poor” Brexit deal achieved by Mr Johnson, and praised Mr Sunak for trying to resolve Northern Ireland’s trade problems.