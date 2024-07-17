Support truly

King Charles gave his King’s Speech today, marking the opening of parliament as the first Labour government in 14 years is ushered in.

As is tradition, the speech gave the new government an opportunity to lay out their plans for the coming months in the form of legislative bills. Sir Keir Starmer took the chance to signal his desire for change, as a massive 39 bills were announced overall.

Amongst these was new legislation to get ‘Great British Energy’ off the ground, crack down on failing water companies and bring rail operators into public ownership.

“Rebuilding our country will not happen overnight,” said Sir Keir. “The challenges we face require determined, patient work and serious solutions, rather than the temptation of the easy answer.”

“This King’s Speech sets out a clear destination for our country.”

However, the speech left some disappointed as measures they expected – or hoped – would be offered didn’t make the cut.

Here’s an overview of what was missing in the King’s Speech:

Scrapping the two-child benefit cap

Pressure has been mounting on Labour to scrap the two-child benefit cap since they came into power, with many hoping the new government would use this ceremony to accept demands.

This was not the case, as the two-child benefit cap made no mention in the speech. Instead, the King introduced the Children’s Wellbeing Bill, which aims to raise standards in education and protect children.

Latest figures show that around 1.6 million children are missing out on thousands of pounds a year due to the two-child benefit cap.

Action for Children described the policy as “cruel” in the wake of the statistics, echoing the previous words of The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby who said the measure is “neither moral nor necessary”.

Responding to the King’s Speech, the Child Poverty Action Group said: “The new Government pledged an ambitious approach to tackling child poverty but there was little to help achieve that aim in the speech today.”

“The two-child limit is the biggest driver of rising child poverty and teachers, struggling parents and even children themselves can testify to the harm the policy is causing to kids day in, day out”.

“All eyes will now be on government’s first budget, which must commit to scrapping this policy. Delaying its abolition will harm many more young lives and undercut the government’s poverty-reduction plans”.

Labour has not responded to calls to scrap the measure yet, insisting that public funds cannot allow it.

The measures announced today will strengthen child protection, require free breakfast clubs at every primary school, and limit the number of branded items of clothing a school can require.

Lowering the voting age to 16

With Labour pledging to lower the voting age to 16 in their manifesto, many expected the King’s Speech to push through the plans – but the policy did not make an appearance.

Instead, King Charles said the government will work to “encourage wide participation in the democratic process”.

It was recently revealed that Sir Keir does not intend to bring in the new voting rules in time for the 2025 local elections, leading many to wonder what the timeframe is for giving votes to 16- and 17-year-olds.

However, speaking to reporters about the reform, he had said: “You’ll have to wait for the King’s Speech for that.”

“But I’ve got a number of priorities as we come into government and they are around my missions and economic growth is the number one.”

It would seem those who expected to hear about the measure today will have to wait a little longer.

Little new public spending or revenue raising

A key criticism lodged at Labour’s manifesto was its lack of spending measures. At £4.7 billion, it was the lowest of all major party manifestos – even the Conservative’s £17.7 billion.

While the NHS did receive a mention from King Charles, it’s unlikely to alleviate fears that Labour’s plans could be relying on a source of income which is too unreliable. Labour’s headline NHS policy is reducing waiting times, but no new revenue raising measures made an appearance in the speech.

And while chancellor Rachel Reeves has made clear her vision to prioritise economic growth and attract private investment to fund public services, some economists have called this method into question.

Responding to Labour’s manifesto in June, Director of the respected IFS think tank Paul Johnson said the party’s spending plans were “trivial,” adding that there was no clear “plan for where the money would come from”.

Renters’ reform – but no rent caps

A crucial piece of leglisation brought forward in the King’s Speech today is Renters’ Rights Bill – a remixed version of the long-awaited Renters’ Reform Bill that previous government’s had not pushed over the line.

It’s key measure is scrapping the controversial Section 21 ‘no-fault’ eviction notices which allow landlords to evict tenants from their properties without giving a reason.

Labour bringing this bill back after the Conservatives dropped it ahead of the election will come as good news to renters’ rights activists. However, private rental costs have soared over the past few years – increasing 8.6 percent over the past 12 months while wages have only gone up 5.9 percent – with some saying more needs to be done.

Tom Darling, Campaign Manager at the Renters’ Reform Coalition said Labour’s new bill is “welcome,” adding that the group is “concerned, however, that unaffordable rent increases will continue to be no-fault evictions for many renters”.

“The Government should be warned that its welcome and ambitious vision for renters will come unstuck if it doesn’t have an answer to the affordability question.”

While a recent report comissioned by Labour recommended introducing rent caps in England and Wales for those struggling to afford rates, the party has not adopted the measure as official policy. The new bill will likely form the bulk of their policy on renters for the next year.