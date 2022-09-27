Kwasi Kwarteng vows to stick with tax cut plan despite calls to ‘reverse course’

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kwasi Kwarteng has vowed to push on with the government’s radical borrowing-fuelled tax cut spree despite growing calls to “reverse course” amid market turmoil.

“We are confident in our long-term strategy to drive economic growth through tax cuts and supply-side reform,” the chancellor said at a meeting with banking and investment chiefs on Tuesday.

Mr Kwarteng promised to produce “credible plan” to reduce government debt on 23 November – but insisted that he and Liz Truss would be pushing on in their search for growth.

“I’m confident that with our growth plan and the upcoming medium-term fiscal plan – with close co-operation with the Bank – our approach will work,” he said. “That will be a credible plan to get debt to GDP falling.”

It comes as Virgin Atlantic chief executive Shai Weiss called on Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng to “reverse course” to halt the perception of “unsustainable perceived weakness in international markets”.

The airline boss added: “Sometimes all of us in this room should be humble enough to say, ‘If I did something that is not working, maybe I should reverse course.’ That is not a bad thing to do.”

JP Morgan economist Allan Monks told Reuters that Mr Kwarteng would have to “reverse or reconsider” their strategy to stop things getting worse.

“There is still no clear sign that the source of the problem – the government’s fiscal strategy – is being reversed or reconsidered. This will need to happen before November in order to avoid a much worse outcome for the economy.”

Former US Treasury chief Larry Summers said on Tuesday that the markets were treating Britain like a developing country where “credibility” is lost after Friday’s borrowing-fuelled tax cut plan.

Mr Kwarteng met with banking and investment chiefs – including Aviva, Legal and General, Royal London, BlackRock, Fidelity, and JP Morgan – to discuss deregulation plans on Tuesday morning.

According to a read-out of the meeting, the chancellor told them that cabinet ministers “will set out more supply-side measures over coming weeks”, and said “every department will be a growth department”.

Germany’s finance minister Christian Lindner questioned the “experimental” economic plan after Mr Kwarteng set out a raft of borrowing-fuelled tax cuts benefiting mainly the rich.

“In the UK, a major experiment is starting as the state simultaneously puts its foot on the gas while the central bank steps on the brakes,” he told an event on Monday night, according to Bloomberg.

Tory MPs have shared their outrage over the mini-Budget, with one backbencher telling The Independent that the tax-cutting package “strange and stupid”, while a second lashed out at “Tea Party Republicans running the show”.

One senior backbencher said recent days had “substantially reduced” the party’s general election chances, but remained gloomy about any change in course, or the idea that Ms Truss could be replaced. “What’s the f****** point?” they said.

Mel Stride, Tory chairman of the Treasury select committee, said on Tuesday the chancellor’s mini-Budget and market fall-out had “put it in jeopardy without question” the party’s economic reputation.

He told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme that “unfunded tax cuts of the kind of order that we’re looking at here“ had “spooked the markets, because those tax cuts have got to be paid for”.

Mr Stride said the “higher costs of borrowing for government” was more worrying that the fall of the pound.

Sir Charlie Bean, the Bank of England’s warned on the Today programme: “It now costs the UK government more to borrow than Italy or Greece, who we have traditionally thought of as being ... not quite basket cases, but certainly weaker-performing sovereign entities.”

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is facing calls to suspend MP Rupa Huq after she described Mr Kwarteng as “superficially” black.

In audio published online, Ms Huq can be heard discussing his elite school background, before adding that “you wouldn’t know he is black” when listening to him on the radio.

Tory party chairman Jake Berry raised his “serious concerns” in a letter to Sir Keir, with the audio being published by the Guido Fawkes website shortly before his conference speech.