Kwasi Kwarteng’s resignation letter to Liz Truss in full

A transcript of the former chancellor’s letter to the prime minister

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Friday 14 October 2022 13:55
Kwasi Kwarteng leaves Downing Street after being sacked as chancellor

Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked as chancellor by Liz Truss following a disastrous budget. The MP, a longstanding political ally of the prime minister, has sent her a letter to confirm his resignation.

The text below is Mr Kwarteng’s resignation letter in full:

Dear Prime Minister

You have asked me to stand aside as your Chancellor. I have accepted.

When you asked me to serve as your Chancellor, I did so in full knowledge that the situation we faced was incredibly difficult, with rising global interest rates and energy prices. However, your vision of optimism, growth and change was right.

As I have said many times in the past weeks, following the status quo was simply not an option. For too long this country has been dogged by low growth rates and high taxation - that must still change if this country is to succeed.

The economic environment has changed rapidly since we set out the Growth Plan on 23 September. In response, together with the Bank of England and excellent officials at the Treasury we have responded to those events, and I commend my officials for their dedication.

It is important now as we move forward to emphasise your government's commitment to fiscal discipline. The Medium-Term Fiscal Plan is crucial to this end, and I look forward to supporting you and my successor to achieve that from the backbenches.

We have been colleagues and friends for many years. In that time, I have seen your dedication and determination. I believe your vision is the right one. It has been an honor to serve as your first Chancellor.

Your success is this country's success and I wish you well.

Kwasi Kwarteng

Member of parliament for Spelthorne

