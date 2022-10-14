Liz Truss news - live: Senior Tories plot to replace PM with ‘Sunak-Mordaunt alliance’
It comes as the PM is set to tear up Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget and is expected to take a U-turn over corporation tax cuts
Senior Conservatives are reportedly holding talks about the possibility of replacing Liz Truss with a joint ticket of former leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt.
It comes as Ms Truss is set to tear up further elements of Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget, with a U-turn over corporation tax cuts which were a key pledge of her leadership election campaign.
One Conservative former minister described the move as “desperate” and said it would not be enough to salvage Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng’s careers.
“A prime minister and chancellor reacting to the markets, the centrepiece of their core narrative for the economy shredded and no credibility left,” the MP told The Independent. “It is impossible for them to come back from this.”
Another MP told The Times that the supporters of Mr Sunak, Ms Mordaunt and Ms Truss need to sit down to work through the candidate. “It’s either Rishi as prime minister with Penny as his deputy and foreign secretary or Penny as prime minister with Rishi as chancellor,” they said.
Senior Conservatives are holding talks about replacing Liz Truss with a joint ticket of former leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, according to reports.
Just weeks after Ms Truss became prime minister, MPs are said to be plotting to appoint a unity candidate in an unchalleged “coronation” of a new Tory leader.
It comes as Ms Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng are set to make a U-turn over the corporation tax cuts which were a key pledge of her leadership election campaign.
One Conservative former minister described the move as “desperate” and said it would not be enough to salvage Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng’s careers.
