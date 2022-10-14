✕ Close Related: Kwasi Kwarteng refuses to comment on possible corporation tax U-turn

Senior Conservatives are reportedly holding talks about the possibility of replacing Liz Truss with a joint ticket of former leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt.

It comes as Ms Truss is set to tear up further elements of Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget, with a U-turn over corporation tax cuts which were a key pledge of her leadership election campaign.

One Conservative former minister described the move as “desperate” and said it would not be enough to salvage Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng’s careers.

“A prime minister and chancellor reacting to the markets, the centrepiece of their core narrative for the economy shredded and no credibility left,” the MP told The Independent. “It is impossible for them to come back from this.”

Another MP told The Times that the supporters of Mr Sunak, Ms Mordaunt and Ms Truss need to sit down to work through the candidate. “It’s either Rishi as prime minister with Penny as his deputy and foreign secretary or Penny as prime minister with Rishi as chancellor,” they said.