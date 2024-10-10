✕ Close Starmer says Falklands are British and will remain British

As chancellor Rachel Reeves prepares for the Autumn Budget on 30 October, Sir Keir Starmer has stoked anxiety by not ruling out an increase in National Insurance contributions.

During a fiery session of Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Sir Keir faced pressure from Rishi Sunak about Labour’s tax plans. Asked about potential tax rises, the PM sidestepped a definitive response sparking fears of future hikes for millions of Britons.

It comes as the Institute for Fiscal Studies estimates the government would need to raise up to £25billion in tax increases to keep public spending in line with national income.

Meanwhile, the Tory leadership race has intensified after James Cleverly’s unexpected exit, leaving Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick as the final contenders.

Almost immediately, tensions flared between their supporters. Mr Jenrick supporter Sir John Hayes MP said the Conservatives do not want an “irascible leadership”.

Nigel Huddleston MP, who supports Badenoch, hit back, suggesting Mr Jenrick had “too many specific policies”, apparently in reference to his pledge to withdraw Britain from the European Convention on Human Rights.