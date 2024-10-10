UK politics live: Keir Starmer fuels tax hike fears ahead of Budget as Tory leadership row breaks out
Tory leadership race intensifies as Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick’s supporters clash
As chancellor Rachel Reeves prepares for the Autumn Budget on 30 October, Sir Keir Starmer has stoked anxiety by not ruling out an increase in National Insurance contributions.
During a fiery session of Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Sir Keir faced pressure from Rishi Sunak about Labour’s tax plans. Asked about potential tax rises, the PM sidestepped a definitive response sparking fears of future hikes for millions of Britons.
It comes as the Institute for Fiscal Studies estimates the government would need to raise up to £25billion in tax increases to keep public spending in line with national income.
Meanwhile, the Tory leadership race has intensified after James Cleverly’s unexpected exit, leaving Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick as the final contenders.
Almost immediately, tensions flared between their supporters. Mr Jenrick supporter Sir John Hayes MP said the Conservatives do not want an “irascible leadership”.
Nigel Huddleston MP, who supports Badenoch, hit back, suggesting Mr Jenrick had “too many specific policies”, apparently in reference to his pledge to withdraw Britain from the European Convention on Human Rights.
Wes Streeting meets world health ministers at G7 in Italy
Pictured: New chief of staff Morgan McSweeney in Downing Street
Minister insists Labour will not force flexible working
The government has confirmed it will not impose mandatory flexible working on companies.
Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds insisted Labour will instead introduce statutory guidance regarding when businesses can deny such requests.
In an interview with the BBC, the minister explained that while the new measures will clarify acceptable grounds for refusing flexibility, employers will not be forced to comply.
He said: “There will be some clear statutory guidance with grounds upon which that wouldn’t be possible.
“So that might mean you have to train junior members of staff, it might be that you have management responsibilities.
“But it will be straightforward and of course we should always recognise where this can be agreed between an employer and employee.”
Pictured: Zelensky arrives in Downing Street to meet Keir Starmer
COMMENT | If Cleverly’s elimination from the Tory race came as a shock, read on…
The exit of the frontrunner is the most astonishing result in a Tory leadership ballot since Michael Portillo lost to Iain Duncan Smith, writes John Rentoul.
And there may be one final twist in the tale…
Badenoch and Jenrick to face off in TV debate
Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick are set to clash in a televised debate on 17 October.
Hosted by GB News, the ‘Decision Time: The Race To Lead’ show promises to be a decisive event in the Tory leadership race to succeed Rishi Sunak.
The programme will be broadcasted from 7pm to 9pm.
What happened at the Tory leadership row between supporters?
Just hours after Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick secured their spots in the final showdown, a Tory leadership race exploded into full-blown civil war.
The rivals’ camps clashed like two heavyweight boxers trading early jabs.
Sir John Hayes, a staunch supporter, threw the first punch.
He fired his shot at Ms Badenoch, claiming that the Conservatives “don’t want an irascible leadership” - a swipe at claims that the shadow secretary can be abrasive at times.
But it didn’t take long for Ms Badenoch’s backers to hit back.
Nigel Huddleston suggested Jenrick was bogged down with “too many specific policies”, taking aim at his detailed manifesto, including his controversial plan to withdraw Britain from the European Convention of Human Rights.
With just one vote left, the Tory civil war is far from over.
Both candidates are seen as right-wing firebrands, and it appears the battle lines have already been drawn in this bruising contest.
Minister vows ‘everybody will be better off under Labour'
Business and trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds has promised voters that the government is committed to improving living standards for all, despite concerns over the upcoming budget.
Responding to fears that pensioners may face hardship this winter, the minister pushed back against claims that they would be left “hiding behind the sofa wrapped in a blanket”.
Speaking to Sky News this morning, Mr Reynolds said: “This is a government that is going to make everybody better off.
“Specifically for pensioners, we already have the commitment to the triple lock, that’s a guarantee that pensioners will be better off this year, next year, the year after that.
“That is a significant pledge from this new government, so people should be reassured from commitments like that.”
Worker’s bill has ‘more boles than Swiss cheese’, says Unite
Unite the union has warned Angela Rayner’s Employment Rights Bill fails to fully protect workers.
General secretary Sharon Graham acknowledged the legislation is a step forward, but she insisted the reform would leave “more holes than Swiss cheese” for employers to exploit.
Ms Graham commended some provisions, such as ending Minimum Service Levels and introducing individual rights like bereavement leave.
However, she pointed out that the bill still falls short of its promises, especially in tackling fire-and-rehire practices and zero-hours contracts.
She added: “The Bill also fails to give workers the sort of meaningful rights to access to a union for pay bargaining that would put more money in their pockets and, in turn, would aid growth.
“Unite will continue to make the workers’ voice heard as we push for improvements to the legislation as the Bill goes through parliament.”
