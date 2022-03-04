Labour’s Paulette Hamilton wins Birmingham Erdington by-election

Paulette Hamilton won with a majority of 3,266

Katy Clifton
Friday 04 March 2022 01:20
Comments
(Independent)

Labour’s Paulette Hamilton has become the country’s newest MP after winning the Birmingham Erdington by-election.

The contest was triggered by the death of Jack Dromey, who held the seat for Labour in 2019 with a majority of 3,601

Ms Hamilton won with a majority of 3,266 but the by-election failed to inspire voters, with a turnout of just 27 per cent.

She picked up 9,413 votes, ahead of Tory candidate Robert Alden with 6,147.

In her victory speech, Ms Hamilton said: “I am absolutely delighted – exhausted but delighted.”

Recommended

Labour candidate Paulette Hamilton

(PA)

Thanking her family and campaign team, she also gave thanks to police and council staff for the “smooth-running” of the count operation, adding: “I know it’s a lot of work that often goes unmentioned, so thank you for your endless professionalism and commitment to the democratic process.

“Something I think we all treasure even more following the events in Europe.”

More follows.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in