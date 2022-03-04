Labour’s Paulette Hamilton wins Birmingham Erdington by-election

Labour’s Paulette Hamilton has become the country’s newest MP after winning the Birmingham Erdington by-election.

The contest was triggered by the death of Jack Dromey, who held the seat for Labour in 2019 with a majority of 3,601

Ms Hamilton won with a majority of 3,266 but the by-election failed to inspire voters, with a turnout of just 27 per cent.

She picked up 9,413 votes, ahead of Tory candidate Robert Alden with 6,147.

In her victory speech, Ms Hamilton said: “I am absolutely delighted – exhausted but delighted.”

Labour candidate Paulette Hamilton (PA)

Thanking her family and campaign team, she also gave thanks to police and council staff for the “smooth-running” of the count operation, adding: “I know it’s a lot of work that often goes unmentioned, so thank you for your endless professionalism and commitment to the democratic process.

“Something I think we all treasure even more following the events in Europe.”

