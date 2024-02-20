Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Labour has called for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza, warning: “We need the fighting to stop now.”

Ahead of a crunch vote in the Commons on Wednesday, Labour leader Keir Starmer met with his shadow cabinet to discuss whether to order MPs to vote for an SNP-led motion which will call for an “immediate ceasefire” in the conflict in the Middle East.

A Labour spokesperon said: “Our amendment calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, in line with our allies. We need the hostages released and returned. We need the fighting to stop now. We need a massive humanitarian aid programme for Gaza. And any military action in Rafah cannot go ahead.

“There needs to be an end to violence on all sides. Israelis have the right to the security that the horror of October 7th cannot happen again.

“We want the fighting to stop now. We also have to be clear on how we prevent the violence starting up again. There will be no lasting peace without a diplomatic process that delivers a two-state solution, with a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable Palestinian state.”

Sir Keir had been warned ahead of Wednesday’s vote that he faced the biggest rebellion of his Labour leadership so far.

It came just months after the Labour leader suffered a blow as 56 Labour MPs, including 10 frontbenchers, broke ranks to vote with the SNP for an immediate ceasefire.

Labour’s amendment to the SNP motion streses that a threatened Israeli ground offensive in Rafah, where 1.5m Palestinians are taking shelter, “risks catastrophic humanitarian consequences and therefore must not take place”.

It also notes the “intolerable loss of Palestinian life” and condemns “the terrorism of Hamas”, who continue to hold hostages.

But the key difference between Labour’s amendment and the SNP motion is a caveat that states Israel “cannot be expected to cease fighting if Hamas continues with violence”. It adds: “Israelis have the right to the assurance that the horror of 7th October cannot happen again.”