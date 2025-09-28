Labour conference 2025: Starmer vows to see off Reform UK threat as MPs gather in Liverpool
Starmer under pressure as Labour trail behind Reform UK in polls as conference begins
Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to defeat Reform UK as he and Labour MPs arrive at the party’s annual conference in Liverpool.
The prime minister claimed Nigel Farage’s party wanted to “tear our country apart”, as he remains under pressure with Labour trailing behind in opinion polls and questions over his own leadership being raised from within his party.
As he arrived in Liverpool for the conference on Saturday , Sir Keir said it would be an opportunity to show Labour’s alternative to the “toxic divide and decline” offered by Reform.
Labour had to “unite and fight”, he said amid speculation that Great Manchester mayor Andy Burnham could mount a leadership challenge.
Labour chairwoman Anna Turley acknowledged it had been “quite a challenging couple of weeks” for the party.
Ahead of the Labour conference, backbench MPs and unions renewed calls to end the two-child benefit cap. Sir Keir’s plans for a new digital ID system, unveiled at a conference of centre-left leaders in London on Friday, will also likely face scrutiny at the conference.
Labour MPs gather in Liverpool as Starmer seeks to counter Reform UK
Labour MPs are meeting in Liverpool for their annual conference as Sir Keir Starmer seeks to counter poor polling and leadership challenges.
The prime minister described the event as a chance to show Labour as an alternative to the “toxic divide and decline” offered by Reform UK.
Starmer faces pressure after polls suggest Nigel Farage’s party could win the next election, amid recent scandals and speculation about a potential challenge from Andy Burnham.
He said the next few days are a “really big opportunity to make our case to the country, make it absolutely clear that patriotic national renewal is the way forward, not the toxic divide and decline that we get with Reform”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments