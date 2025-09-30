Starmer to ramp up attack on Farage and Reform in pivotal Labour party conference speech: Live updates
The prime minister is expected to use his annual address to expand his attacks on Reform UK
Britain faces a “defining choice” between “decency” and “division”, Sir Keir Starmer will warn, as the prime minister delivers his speech to the Labour Party conference on Tuesday.
Sir Keir is expected to use his annual address to expand his attacks on Reform UK, now regarded by Labour as the primary threat to its re-election prospects.
Last week, the prime minister told a gathering of progressives in London that the UK faced a “battle for the soul” of the country, a theme he will repeat in Liverpool, where he has already described Reform’s immigration policy as “racist”.
He will say: “We can all see our country faces a choice, a defining choice. Britain stands at a fork in the road.
“We can choose decency. Or we can choose division. Renewal or decline.
“A country, proud of its values, in control of its future, or one that succumbs, against the grain of our history, to the politics of grievance.”
Sir Keir’s speech comes at a challenging moment for the prime minister, who faces questions about his leadership and speculation about a challenge from Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.
Meanwhile, Nigel Farage’s party continues to enjoy a comfortable advantage in the polls, and Labour faces a battle to keep its promises on taxation, spending and immigration.
Online hospital could generate extra 8.5m appointments, Streeting says
Health Secretary Wes Streeting told BBC Breakfast he was “really excited” about a new online hospital for patients.
“So taking an approach that’s been proven to work in some of our hospitals, we’re proposing to open NHS online, which will be a virtual hospital that will see patients with certain conditions where it’s both safe and appropriate, and it will give them another route to get the right care in the right place at the right time,” he said.
“We think over a three year period, it will generate an extra 8.5 million appointments and if you’ve got something like inflammatory bowel disease, for example, and you need some follow-up care, you need some advice, rather than going through your GP, trying to get an appointment there, then being referred on to someone and then going to see them, you will get care far more quickly online, from someone who can help manage your condition.”
NHS ‘online hospital’ will help cut waiting lists, Starmer to announce
A new “online hospital” will deliver millions of appointments and help slash waiting lists, Sir Keir Starmer will announce.
The Prime Minister will use his leader’s speech at Labour’s conference to set out plans for NHS Online which will connect patients to specialist clinicians.
The scheme, which will begin operating in 2027, will deliver up to 8.5 million extra NHS appointments in its first three years, Labour claimed.
Streeting backs Sir Tony Blair's role in an interim authority in Gaza
Health Secretary Wes Streeting has backed Sir Tony Blair’s role in an interim authority in Gaza under Donald Trump’s peace plan.
He told Times Radio: “Now I know there will be people who will raise eyebrows about Tony Blair in particular, and will think critically about that because of his role in the Iraq War.
“All I would say is that someone who also marched against the Iraq War, and opposed the Iraq War as I did, I also remember his legacy in Northern Ireland, and if he can bring that considerable skill set to bear of being able to broker peace between enemies, sworn enemies, then so much the better.”
Farage is 'anti-science, anti-reason and anti-health', says Streeting
Health secretary Wes Streeting said Reform UK is a threat to everything the doctors’ union wants to see from the NHS.
Asked why he had suggested the British Medical Association (BMA) needed to “pick a side” between Labour and Reform UK, he told Times Radio that Nigel Farage’s party is “anti-science, anti-reason and anti-health”.
“We’ve seen Nigel Farage advocating an insurance-style system. He will check your pockets before your pulse,” he said.
Pressed on why that is a threat to the BMA, he said: “I think Reform UK is a threat to everything the BMA wants to see from the NHS.
“Similarly, do they really want in power in this country a prime minister in Nigel Farage who, when asked if he’s on the side of doctors and the medical advice they give on paracetamol to pregnant mothers who will be worried about what they’d heard, said, ‘I don’t side with anybody’.
“I mean, that’s anti-science.”
Starmer: ‘Choose my decency over Farage’s division’
Sir Keir Starmer will step up his attack on Nigel Farage by telling voters Britain faces a historic choice between his “decency” and the Reform leader’s “division”.
Just 48 hours after describing Mr Farage’s immigration policies as “racist and immoral”, Sir Keir will use his most important conference speech yet as a rallying call for Labour to fight back against Reform, which is seen by the prime minister as the government’s primary threat.
The prime minister, whose party is trailing around 10 points behind Reform in the polls, will tell the conference in Liverpool: “We can all see our country faces a choice, a defining choice. Britain stands at a fork in the road.
Costs linked to assisted dying is a 'factor' that could bring financial pressure
Asked whether he was worried that costs linked to assisted dying could potentially come at a cost for patients in other areas of the NHS, Health Secretary Wes Streeting said told Times Radio: "Cost is a factor, and we can't pretend that setting up a new service (of) that nature, will not bring pressures in terms of time, money.
"I mean, it's quite a different sort of philosophical and principled approach that Parliament's debating, so those things are factors, they are factors of the parliamentary debate.
"The Bill is still going through Parliament is in the House of Lords, which I think actually has absolutely risen to its reputation for detailed scrutiny, and I think the quality of the debate in the Lords has been outstanding."
He added: "You what my view is, but you also know the government is neutral and and I've said more than enough on this subject."
Streeting: ‘Technology will set NHS free’
Wes Streeting has said technology will set the NHS free from time-consuming forms and back office functions, saving tens of billions of pounds.
Speaking to Sky News, the health secretary said: “I genuinely think there are tens of billions of pounds worth of savings up for grabs, and that's a conservative estimate.”
He said modernising the health service is vital, because “technology is a great liberator" and vowed doctors will be able to focus on conversations with patients, while AI records notes from consultations.
“The prize here is more ease, more convenience, more choice and control for patients, a much better experience from staff liberated from some of the drudgery and toil of the admin,” Mr Streeting said.
Starmer promises ‘fairer country’ as he takes aim at Farage
Sir Keir Starmer will seek to unite a fractious party and a divided country behind him in a battle for the “soul” of the UK.
The Prime Minister will use his leader’s speech at the Labour conference to take aim at Nigel Farage’s Reform UK and the “politics of grievance”, promising instead “a land of dignity and respect”.
But after a turbulent period for his leadership and the prospect of a Budget in November which could see tax hikes and spending squeezes, Sir Keir will warn that further difficult choices will be needed on the path to “national renewal”.
The speech comes at a challenging moment for the Prime Minister following speculation about a challenge to his leadership fuelled by criticism from Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham – although he insisted on Monday he believes Sir Keir is the right man for the job.
Meanwhile, Mr Farage’s party continues to enjoy a comfortable advantage in the polls, and Labour faces a battle to keep its promises on taxation, spending and immigration.
The Prime Minister will say: “We can all see our country faces a choice, a defining choice.
“Britain stands at a fork in the road. We can choose decency. Or we can choose division.
“Renewal or decline. A country – proud of its values, in control of its future or one that succumbs, against the grain of our history, to the politics of grievance.”
