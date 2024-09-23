Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Watch live as defence secretary John Healey addresses the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool on Monday, 23 September, as he urges gamers to sign up to the military.

Gamers and cyber experts will be fast-tracked into the country’s online defence forces to help thwart the threat posed by Vladimir Putin, Mr Healey has announced.

The new “cyber track” will have different selection and basic training requirements to other branches of the armed services.

Mr Healey also eased “outdated” recruitment requirements for the wider armed forces.

More than 100 recruitment policies — including measures blocking some sufferers of hay fever, eczema and acne — have been scrapped or updated since Labour entered government.

A new ambition has been promised to make a conditional offer to would-be recruits within 10 days and confirmation of a training start date within 30 days.

Mr Healey said ahead of Monday's speech: “As the world changes, and threats evolve, we also need to ensure our recruitment is right for the 21st century.

“That’s why we will remove unnecessary barriers and fast-track bright candidates into cyber defence to help face down Putin’s online aggression."