Shadow cabinet minister quits after Keir Starmer orders him to oppose higher minimum wage

The resignation of Andy McDonald appears to be a “planned sabotage” of the Labour Party Conference, a frontbencher said.

Mr McDonald, until yesterday shadow employment secretary, quit on the claim that he was told by Sir Keir Starmer’s office to argue against a £15 per hour minimum wage and the raising of statutory sick pay to the living wage figure.

Ian Murray, shadow Scottish secretary, today said the resignation “looks as if it might be a planned sabotage of conference” rather than being about principle.

In a speech later today, Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow home secretary, is set to invoke the famous Blair-era slogan “tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime” while pledging to tackle antisocial behaviour if elected.

He will accuse the Conservatives of being “soft on crime and soft on causes on crime” in a knowing reference to the New Labour pledge.